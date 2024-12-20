Vertiv Holdings’ Chinese Subsidiary Acquires Certain Assets Of BiXin Energy Technology: Retail’s Turned Neutral

Bixin Energy’s core product offerings include oil-free, magnetic-bearing centrifugal water-cooled and air-cooled chillers incorporating pumped-refrigerant-economization technology, with up to 5.5 MW cooling capacities.

Vertiv Holdings on Friday announced that its Chinese subsidiary has acquired certain assets and technologies of BiXin Energy Technology (Suzhou) Co. (BSE), which is expected to strengthen the company’s portfolio of critical technologies and solutions in support of high-performance computing and AI applications globally.

Bixin Energy’s core product offerings include oil-free, magnetic-bearing centrifugal water-cooled and air-cooled chillers incorporating pumped-refrigerant-economization technology with up to 5.5 MW cooling capacities.

Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi said the acquisition supports the firm’s capital allocation strategy. “BSE’s solutions and technologies complement and reinforce Vertiv’s existing chiller portfolio and will assist us in addressing growing air and liquid cooling demand to support high-performance compute and AI,” it said.

Despite the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched lower into the ‘neutral’ territory (47/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago.

VRT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:16 a.m. ET on Dec. 20, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Recently, Citi raised its price target on Vertiv Holdings to $155 from $141 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, according to The Fly. Citi indicated it remains "selectively bullish" on multi-industry companies with a new administration set to take charge, as divergent market trends among industrial verticals may continue for some time.

Meanwhile, Barclays initiated coverage of the stock with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating and a $142 price target. According to the firm, although Vertiv may outgrow the multi-industry sector "materially" over 2025, the stock's valuation indicates this is already well captured in the share price.

Notably, Vertiv shares have gained a whopping 152% since the beginning of the year.

