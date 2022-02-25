Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Mom, Dad, I love you’, Ukrainian soldier’s last message to parents

As the situation is getting out of control and fatalities are rising on the frontlines, a young soldier recorded a video moments before trying to repel the attacks and the advance of the troops of the Russian Army on his homeland.

In the video, the young soldier with his helmet and vest on, moments before going out to fight the Russian forces says, “We are under intense bombardment, it is our turn to leave. Mom, Dad, I love you.”

Although the name of the uniformed man is not known, a chain of prayer was started on the networks to ask for his life and that of his companions in the military company.

In a few moments, the video went viral on social networks and generated all kinds of comments, as users showed their empathy with the element of the Ukrainian Army which is resisting in the conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He called them “heroes” in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded.

Russia on Thursday began a military operation against Ukraine to defend, according to President Vladimir Putin, “from abuses and genocide” of the Ukrainian government to the inhabitants of the separatist east.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, missile strikes have destroyed Ukraine's air defences and airforce with a series of precision attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, citing the need to “demilitarize” the country and accusing the US of crossing Russia’s “red line” by expanding NATO.

Russian soldiers have entered from Belarus, Crimea and eastern Russia to advance on Ukrainian territory. The latest report of casualties of the Ukrainian Army indicates at least 137 deaths between civilians and soldiers.

