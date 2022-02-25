  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Mom, Dad, I love you’, Ukrainian soldier’s last message to parents

    As the situation is getting out of control and fatalities are rising on the frontlines, a young soldier recorded a video moments before trying to repel the attacks and the advance of the troops of the Russian Army on his homeland.
     

    Russia-Ukraine war: Mom, Dad, I love you, Ukrainian soldier's last message to parents-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A heart-wrenching video of a Ukrainian soldier deciding to record a video to say goodbye to his parents, moments before trying to repel the attacks and the advance of the troops of the Russian Army on his homeland, has gone viral.

    In the video, the young soldier with his helmet and vest on, moments before going out to fight the Russian forces says, “We are under intense bombardment, it is our turn to leave. Mom, Dad, I love you.”

    Although the name of the uniformed man is not known, a chain of prayer was started on the networks to ask for his life and that of his companions in the military company.

    In a few moments, the video went viral on social networks and generated all kinds of comments, as users showed their empathy with the element of the Ukrainian Army which is resisting in the conflict with Russia.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He called them “heroes” in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded.

    Also read: Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed so far; thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt war

    Russia on Thursday began a military operation against Ukraine to defend, according to President Vladimir Putin, “from abuses and genocide” of the Ukrainian government to the inhabitants of the separatist east.

    According to the Russian Defence Ministry, missile strikes have destroyed Ukraine's air defences and airforce with a series of precision attacks.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, citing the need to “demilitarize” the country and accusing the US of crossing Russia’s “red line” by expanding NATO.

    Russian soldiers have entered from Belarus, Crimea and eastern Russia to advance on Ukrainian territory. The latest report of casualties of the Ukrainian Army indicates at least 137 deaths between civilians and soldiers.

    Also read: Russia's elites, banks and 'friends' on US sanctions list

    Also watch: Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia elites, banks and 'friends' on US sanctions list

    Russia's elites, banks and 'friends' on US sanctions list

    Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv, thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt assault-dnm

    Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed so far; thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt war

    Russia announces its military destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military targets gcw

    Russia announces its military destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military targets

    Let history be a lesson: Ukrainian boxing icon Wladimir Klitschko warns Russia

    'Let history be a lesson': Ukrainian boxing icon Klitschko warns Russia

    Russia Ukraine crisis When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

    Recent Stories

    Russia elites, banks and 'friends' on US sanctions list

    Russia's elites, banks and 'friends' on US sanctions list

    Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar 'propose' Jacqueline Fernandez with Tiffany diamond ring? RCB

    Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar 'propose' Jacqueline Fernandez with Tiffany diamond ring?

    Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv, thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt assault-dnm

    Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed so far; thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt war

    NSE co-location case: CBI arrests ex-NSE COO Anand Subramanian-dnm

    NSE co-location case: CBI arrests ex-NSE COO Anand Subramanian

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Celebs go gaga over Alia Bhatt's performance RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Celebs go gaga over Alia Bhatt's performance

    Recent Videos

    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Video Icon
    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon