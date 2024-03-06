Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ukraine war: Russia adds chess grandmaster Gary Kasparov to 'terrorists and extremists' list

    This move comes amid Gary Kasparov's persistent opposition to President Vladimir Putin and his vocal criticism of Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

    In a startling development, Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added renowned chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of "terrorists and extremists." This move comes amid Kasparov's persistent opposition to President Vladimir Putin and his vocal criticism of Russia's military actions in Ukraine. The decision by Rosfinmonitoring, responsible for combating money laundering and terror financing, has raised concerns about the Kremlin's use of such designations to stifle dissent.

    Garry Kasparov, a 60-year-old former world chess champion, is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest chess players in history. Having lived in the United States for over a decade, Kasparov transitioned from the chessboard to political activism, becoming a prominent critic of the Putin regime. His consistent advocacy for democracy and human rights has made him a target for the Russian government.

    On Wednesday, Rosfinmonitoring added Kasparov to its database of "terrorists and extremists" without providing any explicit reasons for the designation. This decision grants authorities the power to seize the bank accounts of those listed, raising concerns about potential financial repercussions for Kasparov. Human rights groups argue that such labeling is part of the Kremlin's strategy to suppress dissent, reminiscent of the "foreign agent" term used to target perceived enemies of the state.

    The international community has responded with alarm to the news of Kasparov's inclusion on the list. Many view this move as a blatant attempt to silence a vocal critic of the Russian government, further restricting freedom of expression within the country. Human rights organizations have condemned the designation, emphasizing the Kremlin's use of such measures to quell opposition voices.

    Kasparov has been an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government's policies for years. His activism intensified during Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, where he urged the West to maintain its support for Kyiv. Kasparov argued that Ukraine's success in resisting Moscow's aggression is crucial for fostering democratic change within Russia. The chess grandmaster's consistent advocacy for democratic values and human rights has made him a symbol of opposition to the current regime.

