Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH)

    The men left for Russia on December 27 in a bid to celebrate the New Year, armed with a 90-day visa. However, they later traveled to Belarus, where they found themselves abandoned by an agent who initially offered to take them there.

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    In a distressing plea for assistance, seven young men from Punjab and Haryana have come forward, claiming they were deceived into military service in Russia and are now being coerced to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. Identified as Gagandeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Narain Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harsh Kumar, and Abhishek Kumar, these individuals urgently seek intervention from authorities to address their predicament.

    A circulating video on social media captures the desperate appeal of the seven men, clad in military winter jackets or skull caps, confined in a dimly lit room. Harsh, a 19-year-old from Karnal, Haryana, records the video, narrating the sequence of events that led to their current situation.

    Spanish tourist gang-rape case: FIR reveals shocking details about Jharkhand's Dumka incident

    The men left for Russia on December 27 in a bid to celebrate the New Year, armed with a 90-day visa. However, they later traveled to Belarus, where they found themselves abandoned by an agent who initially offered to take them there. Without the required visa, the group faced legal issues in Belarus and were handed over to Russian authorities who, they claim, deceived them into signing documents. Subsequently, they were allegedly compelled to join the Russian army and participate in the war against Ukraine.

    Harsh's family revealed that he had sought employment abroad and was led to believe that traveling through Russia would make it easier immigration to his desired destination. Harsh's brother asserted that he received weapons training and was deployed to the Donetsk region.

    Amrit Singh, brother of Gurpreet Singh seen in the video, reported that the men were "forced" into military service, citing documents signed in Belarus in the Russian language. The documents purportedly presented them with the choice of a 10-year imprisonment or joining the Russian army.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to promise 'Right To Employment' to youth in poll manifesto

    Reports indicate that up to 100 Indian nationals were recruited as support staff by the Russian Army, with dozens allegedly coerced into fighting on the Ukraine border. Last week, the Indian External Affairs Ministry confirmed that about 20 Indian nationals working as support staff or helpers with the Russian Army had sought help for their discharge.

    The ministry spokesperson acknowledged the distressing situation but did not specify the total number of Indians believed to be working with the Russian military.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WHO latest HIV Drug Resistance report sparks a major concern

    WHO's latest HIV Drug Resistance report sparks a major concern

    Why is Facebook, Instagram down globally? Here's what Meta says about it

    Why is Facebook, Instagram down globally? Meta gives an update while X takes a swipe at it

    Russia says it is considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon with China snt

    Russia says it is considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon with China

    Explained: Haiti turns into a violent ground as Gang boss 'Barbeque' unleashes turmoil post prison break avv

    Explained: How Gang boss 'Barbeque' sparked turmoil in Haiti after prison escape

    UK Woman escapes medieval toilet trap using cotton buds and eyeliner, relieved after being stuck for 7 hours avv

    UK Woman escapes medieval toilet trap using cotton buds and eyeliner, relieved after being stuck for 7 hours

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes salary ahead of PM Modi's visit to state AJR

    BREAKING: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes salary ahead of PM Modi's visit to state

    5 suspects arrested in Ramesharam Cafe blast case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    5 suspects arrested in Ramesharam Cafe blast case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA searches out of state for criminals vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA searches out of state for criminals

    Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy Universe; CEO Akshaye Widhani confirms at FICCI Frames RBA

    Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy Universe; CEO Akshaye Widhani confirms at FICCI Frames

    Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier pookode veterinary university anr

    Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon