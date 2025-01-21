3M Stock Surges Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Flips Into Bullish Territory

3M reported a marginal rise in net sales to $6 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $5.8 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.68 compared to an estimated $1.67.

Shares of 3M Co (MMM) rose nearly 4% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the conglomerate reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

3M reported a marginal rise in net sales to $6 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $5.8 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.68 compared to an estimated $1.67.

CEO William Brown said the fourth quarter capped a year of strong results as the firm returned to positive organic revenue growth in the full year.

For 2025, the company expects adjusted total sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5%, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of 2% to 3%. 3M also expects adjusted EPS from $7.60 to $7.90.

Meanwhile, adjusted operating cash flow is expected to be $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, contributing to approximately 100% adjusted free cash flow conversion.

Following the earnings report, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed into the ‘neutral’ territory (55/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ (90/100) message volume.

MMM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The firm has received favorable commentary from analysts lately. According to TheFly, Deutsche Bank placed a "catalyst call” of ‘Buy’ on 3M as a short-term investment idea.

The brokerage reportedly wrote that the stock's next major catalyst is approaching, with the Feb. 26 investor day. Deutsche Bank expects the firm to lay out an "attractive plan" for multi-year operating margin improvement.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $162 from $165 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

3M shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year and have gained over 56% over the past year.

