'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh, demands his coins (WATCH)

A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen harassing Ramesh Kumar Manjhi popularly known as ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ at the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh 2025, demands his coins (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen harassing Ramesh Kumar Manjhi popularly known as ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ at the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The woman can be seen arguing with the aged Baba and he seems helpless as the crowd jumps in support of the girl, the video shows, sparking outrage online.

The woman, as seen in the video, accuses the Baba of greed and continuously demands his coins, claiming she would convert them to notes. She criticizes him in the name of 'moh maya' (worldly attachment), while the Baba appears distraught. Several members of the crowd echoed the girl's tone, further escalating the situation.

Also read: Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Many users condemned the girl's actions, labeling them as disrespectful and uncalled for, and demanded strict action against her.

A user wrote, "People are doing worst things for getting viral online"

Another user commented, "Why were the people surrounding her and Sadhu are mute spectators? This hints at the bigger problem that has penetrated the Hindu society."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launch disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM" dmn

Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launches disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM"

Bengaluru: Man attempts suicide after being denied meeting with former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

Bengaluru: Man attempts suicide after being denied meeting with former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic dmn

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic

Saif Ali Khan, discharged from Lilavati hospital after knife attack, reaches his Mumbai residence (WATCH) shk

Bandage on hands, neck, Saif Ali Khan waves at media as he reaches his Mumbai residence (WATCH)

India welcomes neutral expert's decision on Indus Waters Treaty, rejects Court of Arbitration dmn

India welcomes neutral expert's decision on Indus Waters Treaty, rejects Court of Arbitration

Recent Stories

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra to fund his prize money Rs 50 lakh for education of his staff's children RBA

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra to fund his prize money Rs 50 lakh for education of his staff's children

Recent Videos

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon
Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Video Icon
'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

Video Icon