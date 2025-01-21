'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh, demands his coins (WATCH)

A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen harassing Ramesh Kumar Manjhi popularly known as ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ at the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen harassing Ramesh Kumar Manjhi popularly known as ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ at the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The woman can be seen arguing with the aged Baba and he seems helpless as the crowd jumps in support of the girl, the video shows, sparking outrage online.

The woman, as seen in the video, accuses the Baba of greed and continuously demands his coins, claiming she would convert them to notes. She criticizes him in the name of 'moh maya' (worldly attachment), while the Baba appears distraught. Several members of the crowd echoed the girl's tone, further escalating the situation.

Also read: Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Many users condemned the girl's actions, labeling them as disrespectful and uncalled for, and demanded strict action against her.

A user wrote, "People are doing worst things for getting viral online"

Another user commented, "Why were the people surrounding her and Sadhu are mute spectators? This hints at the bigger problem that has penetrated the Hindu society."

Latest Videos