SFJ's Pannun chants 'Khalistan Zindabad' at Trump's inauguration ball, video surfaces (WATCH)

Washington: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and an individual designated as terrorist by India, appeared at the US President's inauguration on Monday (Jan 20). In a video that has now gone viral, he can be seen murmuring 'Khalistan Zindabad' when the crowd chants 'USA...USA...'.

Many netizens have expressed shock at his appearance at the event and called it a security lapse.

Recently, a high-level enquiry committee set up by the central government in November 2023 has recommended taking legal action against an individual involved in organized criminal activities that compromised the security interests of both India and the US.

The committee's investigation was prompted by concerns raised by US authorities regarding the activities of organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug peddlers. The enquiry committee conducted its own investigation, pursued leads provided by the US, and examined officials from various agencies.

This development is connected to the alleged assassination plot of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, who is wanted in India on terrorism charges. He holds dual citizenship in the US and Canada and is classified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The US Department of State had stated that an Indian government employee was involved in the foiled plot to assassinate Pannun. Indian national Nikhil Gupta was charged by US federal prosecutors for his role in the plot. India has denied the allegations but has constituted an internal investigations team to look into the matter.

Pannun has previously issued threats, including a recent one to disrupt the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

In a video, he reiterated his demand for the creation of a separate Khalistan state and urged Khalistani sympathizers to "Kill Hindutva" during the Mahakumbh Mela as a form of retaliation for the deaths of three Khalistan Zindabad Force members in a Pilibhit encounter on December 18, 2024. The trio was involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

