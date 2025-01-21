Australian Open 2025: 10-time champion Djokovic outclasses Alcaraz in thrilling QF battle, storms into semis

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz managed to live up to the Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal hype with a high quality contest that witnessed both players incredible skills at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s quest for his record-extending 11th Australian Open continues as he has defeated Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, January 21. It was a much-anticipated match between the two stars as it showcased a clash of generations that entertained the fans at the Rod Laver Arena.

However, it was a seasoned Djokovic eventually emerged victorious in a four-set battle against young prodigy Carlos Alcaraz - 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 for 3 and a half hours in front of over 15,000 spectators who were in attendance to watch the much-awaited battle at the Rod Laver Arena and qualified for his record-extending 12th semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. Also, the 37-year-old legendary tennis player became the second player after late Australian player Ken Rosewall to make it to his 50th semifinal across all four Grand Slam tournaments, and the first to achieve in the Open Era.

Also read: Spin revolution at Australian Open 2025: How Djokovic, Alcaraz & more are mastering physics to dominate game

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz managed to live up to the hype with a high quality contest that witnessed both players incredible skills. After the Serbian tennis legend lost the opening set, there was a huge applause and cheers for the Spaniard as they believed that the youngster got an edge over the veteran. When it comes to mental toughness, fighting spirit and tenacity, Novak Djokovic once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Djokovic used agility and his trademark defensive skills to win the next three sets to book his berth for the semifinal, inching closer to get hold of the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. After winning the opening set, Carlos Alcaraz seemed to have his rhythm to counter the Serbian's powerful returns near the baseline, but the Spaniard managed to keep up his energy through his impressive rallies. In the fourth set, there were chances for Alcaraz to tie the score, but Djokovic managed to capitalize on the young opponent’s pressure in crucial moments and sealed the match with a powerful backhand shot, which Alcaraz failed to return despite being near the net.

Djokovic’s wife, children, and team, including coach Andy Murray was completely pumped as soon as he earned the match point. This victory meant a lot to the Serbian tennis legend and his fans as he has inched closer to clinch not just record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph but also record-extending 11th Australian Open title.

Speaking during the on-court interview after a thrilling quarterfinal match, Novak Djokovic lavished praise for Carlos Alcaraz for what he has achieved in his career. He hailed Spaniard as a ‘terrific player’, adding that winning four grand slams in his young career is not a mean feat.

“First, I want to say utmost respect and admiration for Carlos Alcaraz and everything he stands for, what he has achieved so far in his young career. What a terrific guy and an even better competitor. Youngest ever world no.1 in the world and four grand slams. So, we are going to see a lot of him.” Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic’s quest for 25th Grand Slam triumph will continue when takes on German star Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open 2025 at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January January 24. Zverev defeated American Tommy Paul in a four sets thriller.

Latest Videos