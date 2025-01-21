China has vowed to support the World Health Organization (WHO) after the US withdrawal, citing the agency's crucial role in global health governance, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasizing the need to strengthen, not weaken, the WHO.

China has vowed to support the World Health Organization (WHO) after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the global health agency. This move comes after Trump criticized the WHO's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

According to foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, "The role of the WHO should only be strengthened, not weakened." China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities and working towards building a shared community of health for humanity.

Trump's decision to withdraw from the WHO was based on his claims that the agency had mishandled the pandemic and was influenced by "inappropriate political influence" from member states. He also stated that the US was required to make "unfairly onerous payments" to the WHO, which were disproportionate to the contributions made by other countries, including China.

In a statement, Trump said, "World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore." The WHO is yet to comment on the US withdrawal.

China's support for the WHO, as the agency plays a crucial role in global health governance. The impact of US withdrawal from the WHO remains to be seen as the agency responds to future health crises.

