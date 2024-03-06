Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war

    A 30-year-old Hyderabad youth, Mohammad Afsan, tragically succumbed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict after being lured into a job scam, forcibly conscripted into the Russian Army, and stationed at the Ukraine border.

    Hyderabad youth Mohammad Afsan who was tricked into joining Russian Army killed in Ukraine war snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    A 30-year-old youth from Hyderabad, Mohammad Afsan, fell victim to a job scam and tragically lost his life in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Afsan was lured into traveling to Moscow in December last year under the false pretense of a job as a helper. However, upon reaching his destination, he was forcefully conscripted into the Russian Army and stationed at the Ukraine border.

    Also read: MEA confirms 20 Indians stranded in Russia, worked as support staff for army

    The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed his demise after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi intervened, urging for the rescue of Indian youths coerced into joining the Russian Army. Imran, Afsan's brother, accompanied MP Asaduddin Owaisi when reaching out to the embassy.

    The family of Afsan has been trying to contact the agent responsible for arranging his job in Russia but has yet to receive confirmation of his death.

    Syed Salman, the brother of 23-year-old Mohammad Sufiyan, who also became a victim of the job scam and joined the Russian Army, mentioned that the agent stated Afsan was deployed far from Moscow along the Ukraine border. This distance has made it challenging to obtain accurate information about his situation.

    “The family has tried to contact the agent who took him to Russia in the name of getting him a job of a helper has not confirmed the death. They said the place where he was posted along the Ukraine border was far away from Moscow and they would not be able to confirm anything,” Syed Salman was quoted as saying by Time of India.

    Also read: 7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH)

    Mohd Afsan, hailing from Bazar Ghat, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound while stationed on the Russian border with Ukraine. Efforts to reach his brother Imran immediately proved futile. Salman confirmed that both he and Imran were in the company of MP Asaduddin Owaisi when they received the tragic news of Afsan's demise from the embassy. The MP had earlier voiced concerns about Indian youth falling prey to job scams and being coerced into joining the Russian Army, urging government intervention for their rescue.

    Imran recently expressed his intention to travel to Moscow personally to locate his brother and bring him back home. Afsan, a commerce graduate, had previously worked in a men's clothing store before accepting the job offer in Moscow. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI by Bengal police after Calcutta HC deadline ends gcw

    BREAKING: Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI by Bengal police after Calcutta HC deadline ends

    ECI issues advisory to Congress' Rahul Gandhi, asks him to exercise caution in statements against PM Modi snt

    Panauti jibe at PM Modi: Election Commission asks Rahul Gandhi to be more careful in public utterances

    Training aircraft crashes near Guna Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured gcw

    Training aircraft crashes near Guna's Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

    Explained Govt launches Chakshu portal to curb online fraud Know what it is How to use why this name gcw

    Explained: Govt launches Chakshu portal to curb online fraud; Know what it is? How to use?

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul

    Recent Stories

    Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI by Bengal police after Calcutta HC deadline ends gcw

    BREAKING: Shahjahan Sheikh handed over to CBI by Bengal police after Calcutta HC deadline ends

    Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy visit Tirumala temple, shares update about Prabhas starrer Spirit [WATCH] NIR

    Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy visit Tirumala temple, shares update about Prabhas starrer Spirit [WATCH]

    SEXY PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli ditches pants, takes internet by storm in crop top photoshoot RKK

    SEXY PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli ditches pants, takes internet by storm in crop top photoshoot

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Weather woes loom for Dharamsala Test osf

    India vs England, 5th Test: Weather woes loom for Dharamsala Test

    Unpacking the tech: A look at the live streaming platforms enabling Alo789's cockfighting broadcasts

    Unpacking the tech: A look at the live streaming platforms enabling Alo789's cockfighting broadcasts

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon