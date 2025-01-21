Rivian, GM, Gogoro Lead Weekly Retail Chatter Jump Among Auto Stocks: Here’s Why

Retail investor buzz around auto stocks surged last week, with electric vehicle players taking center stage amid anticipation of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. These were the top three stocks with the highest jump in message volume on Stocktwits:

Rivian Automotive Inc. (+367%)

Rivian’s shares rose over 5% last week, fueled by news that the outgoing Biden administration finalized a $6.6 billion Department of Energy loan to support the company’s plant in Georgia. The announcement drove significant engagement among Stocktwits users. However, in Tuesday’s premarket session, Rivian’s stock dipped over 2%.

General Motors (+287%)

General Motors saw its stock climb over 3% during the week. Key drivers included a multibillion-dollar supply chain agreement with a Norwegian firm and a price target hike by UBS from $62 to $64, with a reiterated ‘Buy’ rating.

On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank upgraded GM from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’ with a $60 price target, citing strategic moves in China, halting funding for its Cruise unit, and an aggressive share buyback plan.

Analysts noted that risks tied to potential policy changes under the Trump administration are already well known, leaving room for positive surprises. According to Deutsche Bank, GM’s strong 2024 performance relative to Ford suggests another year of outperformance in 2025.

Gogoro Inc. (+200%)

Taiwan-based Gogoro, known for its electric scooters and battery-swapping platforms, experienced a 0.6% dip last week, likely driven by concerns about tariffs and challenges for EV stocks under a Trump administration.

Retail chatter focused on its expanding presence in Taiwan and speculation about its return to the $1 level, last seen in September 2024. Gogoro faces an April 28 deadline to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos