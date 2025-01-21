'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

In a stunning display of talent and determination, B. Chaithra led India to victory in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, defeating Nepal with a score of 78-40. The daughter of farming parents from Kuruburu village, Chaithra reflects on her incredible journey and the pride she feels for her country in this exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma. As she receives the ‘Player of the Final’ award at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Chaithra shares her thoughts on the match and what this victory means for her. Watch.

