UK Woman escapes medieval toilet trap using cotton buds and eyeliner, relieved after being stuck for 7 hours

In a bizarre incident, a UK woman found herself trapped in a toilet but managed a creative escape using unconventional tools - cotton buds and eyeliner. The resourceful breakout has left internet users both amused and impressed.

A woman in the UK made impossible seem possible after her out-of-the-box thinking led to potentially saving her life from a disastrous situation. Dr Krisztina Ilko was trapped in her apartment bathroom for a long time until she decided to take her destiny into her own hands and force her out of the deadly situation.

Krisztina, a University of Cambridge academic called on a plumber to repair her out-of-service shower. The plumber accidentally broke the bathroom knob and forgot to inform her. Krisztina unaware of the whole situation got locked in her historic-themed apartment bathroom.

Due to failed bathroom knob, she struggled to get herself out as she tried to use brute force on the door. However, the long and strong wooden door wouldn't move prompting Krisztina Ilko to shout for help. Even that didn't work out as the bathroom had no windows but only thick walls through which her voice never reached out to anyone.

The college student became creative and used whatever was at her disposal to break away. She used her eyeliner pen and cotton swab and opened the lock after hours of trying. Krisztina Ilko was stuck for more than seven hours but showed greater resilience to come out from the ordeal.

In a social media post, she wrote, “The plumber broke the lock in the bathroom and forgot to tell me. I went in and got locked in. The door is solid wood and wouldn't break. I was stuck for 7 hours (I thought I'd be there for days, as no one could hear). Finally, I handpicked the lock with an eyeliner and an ear pick.”