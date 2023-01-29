Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi over tax penalty row

    The Birtish Prime Minister also said that Zahawi should be "extremely proud" of his "wide-ranging achievements in government over the last five years", particularly crediting his "successful oversight of the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and deployment programme".

    UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi over tax penalty row AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (January 29) sacked Conservative Party chairman and Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, who had breached the Ministerial Code.

    Nadhim Zahawi held no portfolio as the chief of the governing Tory party and faced pressure in recent days to quit over questions about his finances after it emerged that he had agreed a penalty settlement with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.

    Also read: Cash-strapped Pakistan hikes fuel prices by a whopping Rs 35

    The Britain Prime Minister had ordered an independent investigation into the Iraqi-born former Chancellor's tax affairs after growing Opposition demands fto sack Zahawi. 

    Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent ethics adviser, submitted his assessment on whether the HMRC settlement amounted to a breach of the ministerial code.

    In his letter to Zahawi, PM Sunak said, "When I became Prime Minister last year, I pledged that the government I lead would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level."

    "Following the completion of the independent adviser's investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's government," he said.

    Also read: 'Lord Krishna, Hanuman were greatest diplomats of world': EAM Jaishankar

    The Birtish Prime Minister further said that Zahawi should be "extremely proud" of his "wide-ranging achievements in government over the last five years", particularly crediting his "successful oversight of the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and deployment programme".

    In the correspondence to Sunak, Magnus said his overall judgement was that "Mr Zahawi's conduct as a minister has fallen below the high standards that, as Prime Minister, you rightly expect from those who serve in your government".

    Earlier this week, Zahawi said he welcomed the investigation and looked forward to "explaining the facts of this issue" to Magnus – the UK Prime Minister's Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cash strapped Pakistan hikes petrol and diesel prices by Rs 35

    Cash-strapped Pakistan hikes fuel prices by a whopping Rs 35

    Pakistan: At least 40 dead after bus falls into ravine in Balochistan; check details AJR

    Pakistan: At least 40 dead after bus falls into ravine in Balochistan; check details

    Pakistani rupee plummets to record low as IMF bailout urgency grows gcw

    Pakistani rupee plummets to record low as IMF bailout urgency grows

    US special forces kill senior Islamic State official, 10 other terrorists in Somalia - adt

    US special forces kill senior Islamic State official, 10 other terrorists in Somalia

    After Twitter, Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts - adt

    After Twitter, Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow.2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring

    Cash strapped Pakistan hikes petrol and diesel prices by Rs 35

    Cash-strapped Pakistan hikes fuel prices by a whopping Rs 35

    Lord Krishna, Hanuman were greatest diplomats of world': EAM Jaishankar AJR

    'Lord Krishna, Hanuman were greatest diplomats of world': EAM Jaishankar

    football FA Cup 2022-23: Consistency is the most difficult thing to have - Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool rivals-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'Consistency is the most difficult thing to have' - Klopp warns Liverpool's rivals

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon