Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lord Krishna, Hanuman were greatest diplomats of world': EAM Jaishankar

    Jaishankar also said for the world's 10 big strategic concepts pertaining to international relations in today's discourse, he could give an equivalent for every concept from the epic Mahabharat.

    Lord Krishna, Hanuman were greatest diplomats of world': EAM Jaishankar AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (January28) said Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. The External Affairs Minister was interacting with the audience in Maharashtra's Pune city in a question-answer session during the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way'.

    "Lord Shri Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. I am saying this very seriously," Jaishankar said. 

    Also read: Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president

    "If one looks at them in the perspective of diplomacy, what situation they were in, what mission was given to them, how they had handled the situation," he said.

    "Hanumanji, he had gone ahead of the mission, he had contacted Goddess Sita, burnt Lanka...he was a multi-purpose diplomat," the minister said.

    Jaishankar also said for the world's 10 big strategic concepts pertaining to international relations in today's discourse, he could give an equivalent for every concept from the epic Mahabharat.

    Also read: Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Lucknow

    "If you say today it is a multi-polar world, at that time what was happening in Kurukshetra (the site of the battle of Mahabharat), that was multi-polar Bharat, where there were different rajya (kingdoms), they were told 'you are with them, you are with me'...a couple of them were non-aligned...like Balram and Rukma," the minister said.

    "We sometimes say Pakistan did this or that, and we will show strategic patience. The best example of strategic patience is the way Lord Krishna handled Shishupal. He (Lord Krishna) forgave him 100 times," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president AJR

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president

    Bird hits Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight; makes emergency landing in Lucknow AJR

    Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Lucknow

    IAF jets crash: Officials retrieve Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder AJR

    IAF jets crash: Officials retrieve Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder

    From The India Gate Political Gossip Asianet News Network Special Episode 10

    From the India Gate: Bengal camaraderie, truncated Rajasthani wedding invite list and more

    IndiGo passenger tried to open emergency exit cover mid-air; case lodged AJR

    IndiGo passenger tried to open emergency exit cover mid-air; case lodged

    Recent Stories

    football FA Cup 2022-23: Consistency is the most difficult thing to have - Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool rivals-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'Consistency is the most difficult thing to have' - Klopp warns Liverpool's rivals

    Spotted: Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, Rohit Varma, and others at Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony vma

    Spotted: Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, Rohit Varma, and others at Rakhi Sawant's mother's last rites ceremony

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president AJR

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president

    football FA Cup 2022-23: I do not complain - Erik Ten Hag on Manchester United fixture congestion after Reading triumph-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'I don't complain' - Ten Hag on Man United's fixture congestion after Reading triumph

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon