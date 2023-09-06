Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reiterates FTA terms with India only if Britain benefits; check details

    India and UK have been locked in the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) for a long time now. The political establishment that facilitated Brexit went on to promise the delivery of a Free Trade Agreement with India to recoup financial benefits for their market.

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reiterates FTA terms with India only if Britain benefits; check details AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday reiterated that Britain will only agree Free Trade Agreement with India if and when the terms benefit the former coloniser. The statement comes ahead of Rishi Sunak’s India visit for the G20 summit this week. 

    India and UK have been locked in the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) for a long time now. The political establishment that facilitated Brexit went on to promise the delivery of a Free Trade Agreement with India to recoup financial benefits for their market.

    UAE jobs: 32 companies to hire workers from Kerala, confirms Minister V Sivankutty

    The then political establishment was confident of a speedy outcome in the process. But contrary to that, the talks have stretched and several deadlines missed. Some believe India has made undeliverable demands while others believe the UK has overestimated its cards on the negotiating table. 

    A Diwali deadline was made by Boris Johnson and then PM Liz Truss last year but it was a far-fetched wishful belief. There are several issues that India and the U.K. are not able to find common ground on. Even after a year, both the delegations are still locked in talks. The 12th round of talks recently concluded in India. 

    Sam Lowe, a trade expert at the political advisory group Flint Global said, "India negotiates as if it is a country with one billion people, which it is. In the UK discourse, it is the big UK negotiating with little India. But India is on course to be one of the biggest economies in the world – we are talking about a country that is huge and doesn't feel the need to cut a deal."

    UK set to ban Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organisation; cites global security threat

    The Indian delegation under Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has been patient in the negotiations. The UK has been desperate to strike a deal so that it can better sell it to its domestic audience. India is not in such a unique position and doesn’t feel the urgency due to its economic trajectory.

    However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a defensive statement over the FTA talks just before leaving for India. "He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree an approach which worked for the whole UK," his spokesperson revealed on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE jobs: 32 companies to hire workers from Kerala, confirms Minister V Sivankutty anr

    UAE jobs: 32 companies to hire workers from Kerala, confirms Minister V Sivankutty

    China bans government officials from using Apple iPhones at work gcw

    BREAKING: China bans government officials from using Apple iPhones at work

    UK set to ban Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organisation; cites global security threat snt

    UK set to ban Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organisation; cites global security threat

    Over 4 lakh Indians may die waiting for US Green Cards amid backlog crisis, reveals report snt

    Over 4 lakh Indians may die waiting for US Green Cards amid backlog crisis, reveals report

    Shocking Larry Sinclair who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story WATCH gcw

    Shocking! Larry Sinclair, who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999, tells his story (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details vkp

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details

    Udhayanidhi Stalin cites President's absence at Parliament inauguration as Sanatana Dharma example AJR

    Udhayanidhi Stalin cites President's absence at Parliament inauguration as Sanatana Dharma example

    Money plant magic 7 expert tips for growing it gcw eai

    Money plant magic: 7 expert tips for growing it

    Clear forest encroachments to curb human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Clear forest encroachments to curb human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Solar powered pandal lighting: 7 ways to illuminate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 sustainably snt eai

    Solar-powered pandal lighting: 7 ways to illuminate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 sustainably

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon