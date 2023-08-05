Toshakhana case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan found guilty, gets 3-year jail term

The criminal complaint against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had been initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 10. The complaint was rooted in the allegation that Khan had failed to disclose pertinent details regarding the Toshakhana gifts.

A trial court in Pakistan on Saturday (August 5) sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a three-year prison term for his alleged involvement in the illegal sale of state gifts, a case commonly referred to as the Toshakhana corruption case. Additionally, he has been disqualified from participating in politics for a period of five years.

Experts in the legal field have pointed out that a conviction in this particular case could significantly diminish Imran Khan's prospects of participating in the upcoming national elections, which are slated to take place prior to the start of November.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

The announcement came from Judge Humayun Dilawar, who declared that Imran Khan's engagement in corrupt practices had been established. The former prime minister was not physically present during the court session, and as a result, the judge issued an order for his arrest.

Moreover, the court imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Imran Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The criminal complaint against Khan had been initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 10. The complaint was rooted in the allegation that Khan had failed to disclose pertinent details regarding the Toshakhana gifts.

During the proceedings on Saturday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Dilawar ruled that the charges against the former prime minister were substantiated in the case. The judge stated that Imran Khan had knowingly provided false information to the Election Commission of Pakistan and had engaged in corrupt practices. Consequently, under Section 174 of the Election Act, Khan was sentenced to a three-year imprisonment.

Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

Judge Dilawar also ordered that a copy of the verdict be forwarded to the Islamabad police chief for the purpose of executing the court's directives.