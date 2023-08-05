1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish Tytler with a copy of the charge sheet. Magistrate Anand stated, "The furnished bail bond is accepted, subject to the conditions imposed in the bail order."

A Delhi court on Saturday (August 5) accepted a bail bond submitted by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, related to a case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand acknowledged that Tytler had already received anticipatory bail from a sessions court.

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish Tytler with a copy of the charge sheet. Magistrate Anand stated, "The furnished bail bond is accepted, subject to the conditions imposed in the bail order."

The proceedings in this case are scheduled to resume on August 11.

In a preceding development on Friday, the sessions court had granted Tytler relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and an equivalent surety. The court imposed several conditions, including the requirement that he abstain from tampering with evidence and obtain permission before departing the country.

Simultaneously, a minor clash transpired in the national capital as members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) staged a protest outside the Rouse Avenue Court opposing Jagdish Tytler's bail.

On July 26, the magisterial court had summoned Tytler for August 5, following the charge sheet in the case.

