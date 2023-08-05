Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

    The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish Tytler with a copy of the charge sheet. Magistrate Anand stated, "The furnished bail bond is accepted, subject to the conditions imposed in the bail order."

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Saturday (August 5) accepted a bail bond submitted by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, related to a case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand acknowledged that Tytler had already received anticipatory bail from a sessions court.

    The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish Tytler with a copy of the charge sheet. Magistrate Anand stated, "The furnished bail bond is accepted, subject to the conditions imposed in the bail order."

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

    The proceedings in this case are scheduled to resume on August 11.

    In a preceding development on Friday, the sessions court had granted Tytler relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and an equivalent surety. The court imposed several conditions, including the requirement that he abstain from tampering with evidence and obtain permission before departing the country.

    Simultaneously, a minor clash transpired in the national capital as members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) staged a protest outside the Rouse Avenue Court opposing Jagdish Tytler's bail.

    On July 26, the magisterial court had summoned Tytler for August 5, following the charge sheet in the case.

    Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest'

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath AJR

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

    Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest' AJR

    Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest'

    Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh days after clashes, illegal constructions razed AJR

    Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh days after clashes, illegal constructions razed

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details AJR

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR- 613 Aug 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR- 613 Aug 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here

    Recent Stories

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why ATG

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why

    Salman Khan dons Barbie mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khans birthday; netizens cant keep calm ADC

    Salman Khan dons 'Barbie' mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday; netizens can't keep calm

    Restful nights ahead: Include these 7 foods in your diet for better sleep AJR EAI

    Include these 7 foods in your diet for better sleep

    National Twins Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Twins Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath AJR

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon