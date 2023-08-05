Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

    As a consequence of this catastrophic event, several villages have become isolated, following evacuations. Tragically, a significant number of passengers find themselves stranded along the route due to the landslide occurrence earlier in the day.

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    A devastating landslide wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Saturday, leading to the unfortunate demise of three individuals and leaving 17 others reportedly missing. This tragic incident unfolded merely 16 kilometers away from Kedarnath, a significant pilgrimage site.

    The aftermath of the landslide has caused widespread apprehension, as numerous people are feared to be entrapped beneath the debris. The calamity resulted in the destruction of two shops and dhabas, establishments where it is believed that four locals and 16 individuals of Nepali origin were present at the time of the catastrophe.

    Promptly responding to the crisis, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has initiated an extensive search and rescue operation, endeavoring to locate and aid those affected.

    The District Administration in Uttarkashi has provided vital insights into the severity of the situation. They have revealed that a staggering 50-60 portions of land have succumbed to the colossal landslide near Moldi, which took place along the Arakot-Chinva motorway in the Mori region of the district that shares its border with Himachal Pradesh.

    Adding to the grim scenario, the previous day had already witnessed another instance of nature's fury as heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag led to a substantial landslide near Gaurikund, a pivotal location along the Kedarnath Yatra route. This event caused damage to three shops and left over 10 individuals potentially trapped under the debris. The region continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of these calamitous incidents. 

    Addressing a news agency, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat conveyed on Friday, "Efforts for relief and rescue operations were initiated by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF); however, no trace of the missing individuals has been uncovered thus far."

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
