Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tennessee passes bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

    The bill authorised a faculty or staff member of a school to carry a concealed handgun inside school premises under certain conditions.  The teachers will have to get an enhanced carry permit and written authorisation from the principal, chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency and superintendent.

    Tennessee passes bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow the state's teachers to carry concealed handguns at school, as protesters yelled their opposition from the gallery. In the Tennessee House, which is controlled by Republicans, the bill was passed 68-28. The law was approved by the state Senate earlier this month.

    Since the massacre at a Nashville school last year that claimed the lives of three children and three adult staff members, there has been a fervent discussion over gun restrictions in Tennessee. Some of the Democrats in the House helped lead protests inside the capitol, leading to their brief expulsion from the body last year.

    Representative Justin Pearson of Tennessee, a Democrat who was removed from the House last year but was later re-elected, posted on social media, stating, "This is an awful day for Tennessee, our kids, our teachers, and communities." "Instead of protecting kids, they've protected guns AGAIN!"

    In reaction to the several school shootings that have occurred in the US over the last 25 years, Republicans and other conservatives have frequently advocated for teachers to be armed. Proponents of the measures argue that armed teachers deter would-be school shooters. Detractors say guns in school will likely only lead to tragic accidental shootings.

    According to the gun safety organization Giffords Law Center, teachers and other school personnel are permitted to carry guns on school property in over half of all US states.

    The Tennessee law would require at least 40 hours of training in school policing for anybody wishing to carry a concealed firearm in a school. The person is responsible for covering the cost of both the firearm and the training.

    The law would prevent the identify of the staff member or instructor brandishing a pistol from being made public. The individual carrying a gun needs permission from school administrators, and local law enforcement officials need to know who is carrying it.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China futuristic urinals offer automated health monitoring in public toilets for Rs 235 snt

    China's futuristic urinals offer automated health monitoring in public toilets for Rs 235!

    Asia worst hit by climate, weather disasters in 2023, says UN; 79 calamities linked to water-related hazards snt

    Asia worst hit by climate, weather disasters in 2023, says UN; 79 calamities linked to water-related hazards

    Once-in-a-century Guangdong floods China issues highest rainstorm warning as dramatic videos surface-WATCH snt

    'Once-in-a-century' Guangdong floods: China issues highest rainstorm warning as dramatic videos surface-WATCH

    Malaysia 10 killed after two choppers collide mid-air during navy parade rehearsal; WATCH viral video snt

    Malaysia: 10 killed after two choppers collide mid-air during navy parade rehearsal; WATCH viral video

    US 'strongly encourages' India to uphold human rights obligations

    US 'strongly encourages' India to uphold human rights obligations (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS

    Dr. Rajkumar's 94th birth anniversary: 10 unknown facts about multi-talented 'Annavru' vkp

    Dr. Rajkumar's 94th birth anniversary: 10 unknown facts about multi-talented 'Annavru'

    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru on April 24 see timings What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen? gcw

    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru today: What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru gears up for voting on April 26 with enhanced security measures vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru gears up for voting on April 26 with enhanced security measures

    Adhyayan Suman talks about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, says 'I have forgotten..' RBA

    Adhyayan Suman talks about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, says 'I Have Forgotten...'

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon