Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH)

    Abysmal laws in North Korea have acted as a major blockade of North Korean people from learning foreign cultures. K-POP has been rapidly spreading among youths in Pyongyang. However, two teens were sentenced for watching and distributing K-POP music.

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH) avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    North Korea is known for its authoritarian behavior and abysmal laws on its citizens. The North Korean society is even close-knit than the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan some believe. The Kim Jong Un-led authoritative government in Pyongyang passed a new "anti-reactionary thought" law that allows authorities to convict anyone watching foreign, movies, series, or even songs. 

    Under the abysmal law, two teens were arrested and convicted by North Korean prosecutors for watching K-POP music. In a video footage that has gone viral, two teens can be seen amidst three judges passing their ruling. The hearing also took place publicly in the presence of over a hundred students to ‘send a message’.

    Also Read: SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event

    The two teens were given a sentence of 12 years of hard labor. However, the video's timeline is not confirmed due to a lack of information from the close-knit North Korean society. In the video, Judges and the victims can be seen wearing masks which means the video could have been taken early last year when North Korea witnessed a massive rise in COVID-19 cases.

    North Korea's leadership is often referred to as insecure to the core due to overly authoritative laws. The Kim Jong Un leadership doesn't want the North Korean kids to be influenced by South Korean lifestyle, music, and culture. Similarly, all foreign movies, music, and series are strictly banned. K-POP is one of the most popular cultural exports of South Korea to the world.

    There have been multiple instances where youth in North Korea were found watching or listening to K-POP music. The news regarding the conviction of the two teens has gone viral on social media platforms. Many internet users have trolled the North Korean leader for their stance on the matter.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event avv

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event

    Japan becomes 5th nation to land on the moon, solar cells stop working as JAXA struggles to revive Moon Sniper avv

    Japan becomes 5th nation to land on the moon, solar cells stop working as JAXA struggles to revive Moon Sniper

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US rules Czech court gcw

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US, rules Czech court

    Israel bombs Palestine's Gaza University, US requests clarification as death toll increases (WATCH) avv

    Israel bombs Palestine's Gaza University, US requests clarification as death toll increases (WATCH)

    Watch: Choas unfurls in Flight after snake found moving above passenger seat, rare incident stuns internet avv

    Watch: Chaos unfurls in Flight after snake found moving above passenger seat, rare incident stuns internet

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli people shower flower petals WATCH gcw

    PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli, people shower flower petals (WATCH)

    PM Modi's grand roadshow in Rameswaram after temple visit gcw

    PM Modi's grand roadshow in Rameswaram after temple visit

    What is Travel Insurance? Know benefits, features and more rkn

    What is Travel Insurance? Know benefits, features and more

    Where is Rabida Island? 7 unique things about this remote place ATG

    Where is Rabida Island? 7 unique things about this remote place

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event avv

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon