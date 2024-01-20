Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event

    Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested three men in Ayodhya hailing from Rajasthan. Shankar Lal Dusad alias Jajod, Ajit Kumar, and Pradeep Poonia are active members of the banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice. US-based terrorist and SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned India of terror plots in Ayodhya.

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    UP Police averted a terror plot planned by Sikhs for Justice Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Three men linked to the US-based terrorist were arrested in Ayodhya on Friday after inputs from intelligence agencies. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had publicly warned New Delhi of conducting terror strikes in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

    Shankar Lal Dusad alias Jajod, Ajit Kumar, and Pradeep Poonia were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS). Shankar Lal Dusad in his interrogation revealed that he had received inputs from Khalistan supporter Harminder Singh alias Landa. Harminder Singh passed on the instructions from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to carry out a planned terror strike in Ayodhya.

    Also Read: Japan becomes 5th nation to land on the moon, solar cells stop working as JAXA struggles to revive Moon Sniper

    Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said, “Acting on intelligence reports about a potential threat, UPATS identified and tracked a suspicious vehicle in Ayodhya. The occupants of the white Scorpio (HR51BX3753) visited various sensitive locations before heading towards Trimurti Hotel. Subsequently, the individuals were intercepted and apprehended.”

    The UP Police with multiple intelligence agencies has been regularly conducting special surveillance operations across Ayodhya and the state as well. Intelligence agencies in India are on high alert as terror plots from Jihadist factions, ISI, SFJ, and other foreign groups are possible. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in an audio recording confirmed the arrested men as Sikhs for Justice group members. 

    Ayodhya is gearing up for the historic day on January 22 when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be conducted of Shri Ram in the Grand Ram Mandir. More than 500 celebrities have been invited from various industries for the ceremony. Lakhs of devotees are expected to reach the Ram Mandir to witness the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on Monday.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir Here is what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple to be taken to Ayodhya gcw

    Ram Mandir: Here's what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducts trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducts trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus

    Man accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case arrested by Delhi Police gcw

    Man accused in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case arrested by Delhi Police

    Ram Mandir Inauguration Why this devotee from Uttar Pradesh is stealing hearts gcw

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Why this devotee from Uttar Pradesh is stealing hearts

    Kerala: 150 new bus shelters to be set up in Thrissur city rkn

    Kerala: 150 new bus shelters to be set up in Thrissur city

    Recent Stories

    What is Travel Insurance? Know benefits, features and more rkn

    What is Travel Insurance? Know benefits, features and more

    Where is Rabida Island? 7 unique things about this remote place ATG

    Where is Rabida Island? 7 unique things about this remote place

    Ram Mandir Here is what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple to be taken to Ayodhya gcw

    Ram Mandir: Here's what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple

    Japan becomes 5th nation to land on the moon, solar cells stop working as JAXA struggles to revive Moon Sniper avv

    Japan becomes 5th nation to land on the moon, solar cells stop working as JAXA struggles to revive Moon Sniper

    Football Alisha Lehmann's stellar journey: Top 10 moments of the football star osf

    Happy Birthday Alisha Lehmann: Top 10 moments of the football star

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon