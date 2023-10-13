Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Teacher killed, two seriously injured in knife attack at school in France | WATCH

    The school was placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded, with students recounting the harrowing events. Local media has quoted a student describing how the teacher attempted to protect them during the attack.

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, a school teacher lost his life while two others sustained serious injuries in a knife attack at the Gambetta secondary school in Arras, northern France. The suspect responsible for the attack has been arrested and is in police custody, as confirmed by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

    Reports indicate that the deceased teacher was a French teacher at the school, and the injured individuals include the school's deputy headteacher and a physical education teacher.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the videos. Viewer discretion is advised.

    The school was placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded, with students recounting the harrowing events. Local media has quoted a student describing how the teacher attempted to protect them during the attack.

    French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit the town later today, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The investigation into this tragic event is ongoing, and further details will likely emerge as the authorities delve deeper into the incident.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
