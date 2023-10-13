Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Palestine war: Hamas claims 13 hostage deaths in Gaza from Israeli air strikes

    The situation is dire, with Israel alleging that Hamas has taken over 150 people hostage, encompassing both civilians and security forces. Israeli fighter jets targeted five locations, leading to the tragic loss of lives.

    In a devastating turn of events, Hamas terror group launched a surprise assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border, unleashing a barrage of rockets that resulted in more than 1,200 casualties, including 13 Israeli and foreign hostages. These hostages lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

    The conflict has left the densely populated Gaza Strip, home to 2.4 million people, in ruins as Israel continues its campaign of air and artillery strikes. The toll has been devastating, with more than 1,500 casualties, including at least 500 children, as reported by the Hamas media office in Gaza.

    Amid this dire situation, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades had previously issued a stark warning, stating that any targeting of their people without warning would result in the execution of one of the civilian hostages. The international community watches with growing concern as the conflict takes a devastating toll on both Israeli and Palestinian lives.

