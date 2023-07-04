Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taliban bans women from working in beauty salons across Kabul, other provinces

    The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue also ordered the Kabul municipality to bring the new decree of the Taliban leader into effect and cancel the licenses of women's beauty salons.
     

    Taliban bans women from working in beauty salons across Kabul other provinces report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a verbal decree, imposing a ban on the operation of women’s beauty salons in Kabul and other provinces. Women's liberties in the nation governed by the extremist Islamic organisation are now much less liberated as a result of this crackdown.

    Taliban’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue confirmed the order and instructed the Kabul municipality to enforce it, resulting in the cancellation of salon licenses, TOLOnews reported on Monday.

    The Taliban's choice has caused serious alarm since it would worsen the already precarious economic situation.

    Women have started working in beauty salons in order to support their families as many males are out of job. An uproar over the most recent limitations on Afghan women resulted from the prohibition, which has now left them without the means to support themselves.

    Also Read | Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters, US calls it 'criminal offense'

    Many women, especially makeup artists in the country expressed their dissatisfaction and anger against this new move from the Taliban. 

    This comes as the Islamic Emirate has banned girls and women from going to schools, universities and working at NGOs as well as going to public areas such as parks, cinemas and other recreation areas. The Taliban regime has imposed limits on girls' and women's access to public places including parks and theatres, and education in addition to the ban on beauty salons.

    Also Read | France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros!

    The imposition of restrictions on Afghan girls and women by the Taliban has sparked reactions at both the national and international levels. The world has criticised these actions, calling for a framework that respects both Islamic principles and the welfare of Afghan residents. The situation is still developing as Afghans struggle with the effects of the limitations put in place after the Taliban took power in August 2021.

    Also Read | Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people gather for Bhagavad Gita recitation in remarkable Texas event (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters US calls it criminal offense Watch gcw

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters, US calls it 'criminal offense'

    France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros snt

    France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros!

    Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people recite Bhagavad Gita together in remarkable Texas event (WATCH) snt

    Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people gather for Bhagavad Gita recitation in remarkable Texas event (WATCH)

    Pictured Final moments of Shahzada, Suleman Dawood before boarding doomed Titanic submersible snt

    Pictured: Final moments of Shahzada Dawood, Suleman before boarding doomed Titanic submersible

    Now Artificial Intelligence creates and 'tastes' energy drink

    Now, Artificial Intelligence creates and 'tastes' energy drink

    Recent Stories

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert, orange alert ; Educational institutions closed anr

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert in two districts; Educational institutions closed in 3 districts

    Game of Throne stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby girl RBA

    Game of Throne stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby girl

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters US calls it criminal offense Watch gcw

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters, US calls it 'criminal offense'

    kerala news live 4 july 2023 major developments highlights updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; Educational institutions closed today in 3 districts

    Petrol diesel prices on July 4 2023 Check fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 4, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon