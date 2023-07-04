Taliban bans women from working in beauty salons across Kabul, other provinces

The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue also ordered the Kabul municipality to bring the new decree of the Taliban leader into effect and cancel the licenses of women's beauty salons.

In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a verbal decree, imposing a ban on the operation of women’s beauty salons in Kabul and other provinces. Women's liberties in the nation governed by the extremist Islamic organisation are now much less liberated as a result of this crackdown.

Taliban’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue confirmed the order and instructed the Kabul municipality to enforce it, resulting in the cancellation of salon licenses, TOLOnews reported on Monday.

The Taliban's choice has caused serious alarm since it would worsen the already precarious economic situation.

Women have started working in beauty salons in order to support their families as many males are out of job. An uproar over the most recent limitations on Afghan women resulted from the prohibition, which has now left them without the means to support themselves.

Many women, especially makeup artists in the country expressed their dissatisfaction and anger against this new move from the Taliban.

This comes as the Islamic Emirate has banned girls and women from going to schools, universities and working at NGOs as well as going to public areas such as parks, cinemas and other recreation areas. The Taliban regime has imposed limits on girls' and women's access to public places including parks and theatres, and education in addition to the ban on beauty salons.

The imposition of restrictions on Afghan girls and women by the Taliban has sparked reactions at both the national and international levels. The world has criticised these actions, calling for a framework that respects both Islamic principles and the welfare of Afghan residents. The situation is still developing as Afghans struggle with the effects of the limitations put in place after the Taliban took power in August 2021.

