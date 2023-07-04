Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters, US calls it 'criminal offense'

    Pro-Khalistan radicals set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire, but the damage was limited and no staffers were injured. The United States has “strongly condemned" the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian consulate in San Francisco. 

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    The Indian consulate in San Francisco was set on fire in the wee hours of Sunday morning between 1:30 and 2:30 am. This was the second time in five months that followers of Khalistani had attacked the embassy. In March, supporters of Khalistani vandalised the Indian Consulate.

    No casualties have been reported as of yet, and the San Francisco Fire Department rapidly got the fire under control. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department.

    The US Department of State has strongly condemned the act of violence. Taking to Twitter, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department said: “The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense."

    Supporters of Khalistani vandalised the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in March as the Punjab Police began an extensive hunt for Amritpal Singh in India. Videos showing a sizable mob assaulting the Indian Consulate while Punjabi music was playing in the background have surfaced. A huge graffiti that read "Free Amritpal" was spray-painted on the outer wall of the San Francisco building.

    Two Khalistani flags were put up inside the Consulate by protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans over security barricades. With iron rods, they also pounded on the windows and door. 

    In another attack, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
