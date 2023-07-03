Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people gather for Bhagavad Gita recitation in remarkable Texas event (WATCH)

    On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, a truly remarkable event unfolded at the Allen East Center in Texas, USA, where ten thousand people gathered for a collective recitation of the Bhagavad Gita

    Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people recite Bhagavad Gita together in remarkable Texas event (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

    On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, a truly remarkable event unfolded at the Allen East Center in Texas, USA. A gathering of ten thousand individuals came together to participate in a collective recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by more than 750 chanters. This monumental Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya, organized by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS Geeta Foundation, was the first of its kind in America.

    Meanwhile, back in India, Guru Purnima was celebrated with fervour in Haridwar on Monday as people from across the country and abroad flocked to akhadas and ashrams to worship their gurus and take a dip in the Ganga.

    The Puranas state that the Ashadh full moon is particularly significant because Ved Vyas, the creator of the Vedas, was born on this day.

    Many devotees bathed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pairi, while a sizable crowd gathered in the ashrams to worship their gurus.

    "According to our scriptures, the Guru's position is considered to be the highest and the relationship between the Guru and disciple is considered to be the most sacred," Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri said.

    Guru Purnima is the day to show gratitude and devotion to the Guru, he said.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH YouTuber proposes her partner in front of iconic Kedarnath temple; leaves internet divided snt

    WATCH: YouTuber proposes her partner in front of iconic Kedarnath temple; leaves internet divided

    Pakistani woman meets Noida man while playing PUBG; comes to India with 4 children snt

    Pakistani woman meets Noida man while playing PUBG; comes to India with 4 children

    Political parties will now be able to file financial accounts online

    Political parties will now be able to file financial accounts online

    Five judge Supreme Court bench to hear pleas against abrogation of Article 370

    5-judge Supreme Court bench to hear pleas against abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

    Land For Jobs Scam: CBI files charge sheet against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu and Rabri

    Land For Jobs Scam: CBI files charge sheet against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu and Rabri

    Recent Stories

    Jatayu Earth's Centre: Kerala's Guinness World Record-Winning giant statue and adventure Hub- A must visit! anr EAI

    Jatayu Earth's Centre: Kerala's Guinness World Record-Winning giant statue and adventure Hub- A must visit!

    WATCH YouTuber proposes her partner in front of iconic Kedarnath temple; leaves internet divided snt

    WATCH: YouTuber proposes her partner in front of iconic Kedarnath temple; leaves internet divided

    Ashes 2023: Was Jonny Bairstow run-out against 'Spirit of Cricket'? UK PM Rishi Sunak responds snt

    Ashes 2023: Was Jonny Bairstow run-out against 'Spirit of Cricket'? UK PM Rishi Sunak responds

    Pictured Final moments of Shahzada, Suleman Dawood before boarding doomed Titanic submersible snt

    Pictured: Final moments of Shahzada Dawood, Suleman before boarding doomed Titanic submersible

    Pakistani woman meets Noida man while playing PUBG; comes to India with 4 children snt

    Pakistani woman meets Noida man while playing PUBG; comes to India with 4 children

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon