Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people gather for Bhagavad Gita recitation in remarkable Texas event (WATCH)

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, a truly remarkable event unfolded at the Allen East Center in Texas, USA. A gathering of ten thousand individuals came together to participate in a collective recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by more than 750 chanters. This monumental Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya, organized by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS Geeta Foundation, was the first of its kind in America.

Meanwhile, back in India, Guru Purnima was celebrated with fervour in Haridwar on Monday as people from across the country and abroad flocked to akhadas and ashrams to worship their gurus and take a dip in the Ganga.

The Puranas state that the Ashadh full moon is particularly significant because Ved Vyas, the creator of the Vedas, was born on this day.

Many devotees bathed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pairi, while a sizable crowd gathered in the ashrams to worship their gurus.

"According to our scriptures, the Guru's position is considered to be the highest and the relationship between the Guru and disciple is considered to be the most sacred," Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri said.

Guru Purnima is the day to show gratitude and devotion to the Guru, he said.