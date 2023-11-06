Taiwan's Diwali celebration illuminates growing bond with India; fireworks, cultural dance go viral (WATCH)

Diwali celebration in Taipei City fosters cultural ties between Taiwan and India, marking the festival of lights and symbolizing growing bilateral relations.

A celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, took place on November 5 at Yanping Riverside Park in Taipei City, highlighting the growing camaraderie between Taiwan and India, a participant of the New Southbound Policy. The event, a collaborative effort between the Taipei City Government and the India Taipei Association, drew an audience of over 1,000 individuals, encompassing both local citizens and Indian expatriates. Among the attendees were Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu and ITA Director-General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav.

The festivities included traditional food, vibrant music, and captivating dance performances that honored the essence of the festival. Alongside these, informational stalls introduced educational opportunities in India, as well as tourism and cultural experiences, such as the practice of yoga.

Minister Wu acknowledged the popularity of Indian cuisine and Bollywood movies in Taiwan and expressed gratitude to the ITA for fostering diverse cultural activities that foster interpersonal connections between the two nations.

Highlighting the robust relationship between Taiwan and India, Minister Wu emphasized the growth in economic, educational, and supply chain collaborations. He noted that bilateral trade reached a historic high of US$8.4 billion in 2022 and unveiled plans for a new representative office in Mumbai in July.

Director-General Yadav expressed joy at witnessing the joint celebration of the festival by Taiwanese and Indian communities. He underscored the significance of Diwali, a symbol of triumph over adversity and the victory of light over darkness. He expressed hope for continued collaboration between the two sides to further global peace and stability in the spirit of Diwali.