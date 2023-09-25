Swaminarayan temple in America is World’s largest foreign Hindu temple

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Swami Narayan Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, nears completion as the largest Hindu temple outside India, set to be inaugurated on October 8. Spanning 183 acres and built by 12,500 volunteers over 12 years, it features 10,000 carvings and sculptures depicting Indian culture. Comparatively, it's the second-largest Hindu temple globally, after Angkor Wat.

    The Swami Narayan Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, proudly claims to be the largest Hindu temple constructed outside India. It is nearing complete construction and will be inaugurated on October 8. 

    This monumental Swaminarayan Temple, spanning 183 acres, has been meticulously built over a 12-year period from 2011 to 2023 by a dedicated team of 12,500 volunteers. Rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures, the temple boasts an astounding collection of approximately 10,000 carvings and sculptures, depicting various aspects of Indian culture, including Indian musical instruments and traditional dances.

    Compared to the world-famous Angkor Wat, which is the largest Hindu temple globally, this Swaminarayan Temple in New Jersey stands as the second-largest Hindu temple. The Angkor Wat temple is built at a space of 500 mts. The temple's construction materials include limestone, pink sandstone, amrita stone, and granite, and it features a total of 12 sub-shrines in addition to the main temple.

    Although the temple has not yet been officially inaugurated, it has already started attracting visitors from various religions and the Hindus have been visiting this temple before its official inauguration.

