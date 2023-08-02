Lotus Temple to Mysuru Palace: 7 architectural marvels of modern India

Lifestyle
These architectural marvels stand as a testament to India's rich heritage and modern prowess, attracting visitors from across the globe to marvel at their splendor.
Known for its unique lotus-like design, this Bahá'í House of Worship welcomes people of all religions to meditate and pray.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, this Victorian-Gothic railway station is an iconic symbol of Mumbai's architectural heritage.
An exquisite example of Indian stepwell architecture, with intricate carvings and a cooling mechanism for travelers.
An awe-inspiring Hindu temple showcasing intricate carvings, breathtaking architecture, and a mesmerizing light and sound show.
Designed by renowned architect Louis Kahn, this institute's buildings harmoniously blend modernism with traditional Indian elements.
Inspired by England's Windsor Castle, this majestic palace showcases Tudor-style architecture and picturesque gardens.
A grand palace exemplifying Indo-Saracenic architecture, offering a glimpse into the rich history of the Wadiyar dynasty.