Lifestyle

Lotus Temple to Mysuru Palace: 7 architectural marvels of modern India

These architectural marvels stand as a testament to India's rich heritage and modern prowess, attracting visitors from across the globe to marvel at their splendor.

Image credits: Instagram

Lotus Temple, Delhi

Known for its unique lotus-like design, this Bahá'í House of Worship welcomes people of all religions to meditate and pray.

Image credits: Instagram

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Mumbai

A UNESCO World Heritage site, this Victorian-Gothic railway station is an iconic symbol of Mumbai's architectural heritage.

Image credits: Instagram

Adalaj Stepwell, Gujarat

An exquisite example of Indian stepwell architecture, with intricate carvings and a cooling mechanism for travelers.

Image credits: Instagram

Akshardham Temple, Delhi

An awe-inspiring Hindu temple showcasing intricate carvings, breathtaking architecture, and a mesmerizing light and sound show.

Image credits: Instagram

IIM Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Designed by renowned architect Louis Kahn, this institute's buildings harmoniously blend modernism with traditional Indian elements.

Image credits: Instagram

Bangalore Palace, Karnataka

Inspired by England's Windsor Castle, this majestic palace showcases Tudor-style architecture and picturesque gardens.

Image credits: Instagram

Mysuru Palace, Karnataka

A grand palace exemplifying Indo-Saracenic architecture, offering a glimpse into the rich history of the Wadiyar dynasty.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One