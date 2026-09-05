Suriname Ambassador Hanisha Jairam visited Haridwar for Krishna Janmashtami, participating in the Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri. She called the experience deeply spiritual and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit the holy city.

Suriname Ambassador to India Hanisha Jairam visited Haridwar on Friday for a religious visit on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and participated in the Ganga Aarti at the iconic Har Ki Pauri. Jairam joined devotees at the sacred ghat and sought the blessings of Maa Ganga, describing the experience as deeply spiritual and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to visit the holy city.

'Can feel the energy and the connection'

"Every Hindu dreams of coming to the lap of Mother Ganga and seeking the blessings of Maa Ganga. We have been given this opportunity, and it is the blessing of Maa Ganga. And we are thankful for that. We can feel the energy and the connection coming here," Jairam said.

"Everyone should come here and leave only after seeking the blessings of Maa Ganga," she added.

The Suriname envoy also said that she was very happy to be in Haridwar and experience the spiritual atmosphere of the city during Janmashtami.

Nationwide Janmashtami Festivities

Her visit came as devotees across the country celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples and communities immersed in devotional activities.

The festival is celebrated on the eighth day, or Ashtami, of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar.

The occasion is marked by prayers, devotional songs, dance performances, tableaux and midnight celebrations commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Regional Celebrations

In Mathura, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, devotees gathered in large numbers as the city witnessed elaborate decorations, bhajans and traditional rituals.

Janmashtami celebrations also took on distinctive regional forms across the country. At the Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru, devotional celebrations coincided with the 44th National-Level Children's Festival and Sri Krishna Vesha Competition, bringing together children in traditional Krishna attire.

In Varanasi, celebrations featured an elaborate tableau in the Jaitpura area that combined religious heritage with contemporary development. The display included models of the upcoming city ropeway and the Vande Bharat Express alongside replicas of prominent temples and landmarks.

The tableau featured representations of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Kanak Bhawan and Dasharath Mahal, Indore's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple, Varanasi's Vishwanath Temple, forts from Jaipur and temples from southern India.

Across the country, Janmashtami celebrations reflected diverse regional traditions, with devotees marking the festival through temple rituals, devotional music, cultural performances and community gatherings.