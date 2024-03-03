Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

In the unsettling video, at least four Deer Creek High School students are shown ferociously licking peanut butter off their classmates' naked feet while lying on their stomachs on what looks to be a gymnasium floor.

A viral video of kids licking and sucking each other's toes at an approved fundraising event went viral this week, sparking an investigation into a high school in Oklahoma. In the unsettling video, at least four Deer Creek High School students are shown ferociously licking peanut butter off their classmates' naked feet while lying on their stomachs on what looks to be a gymnasium floor. As cheers resound in the background and an MC oversees the strange competition, a student is heard exclaiming, "He is devouring those!"

In just one day, the video received up to 50 million views on social media, prompting the Oklahoma State Department of Education to launch an official investigation.

“This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating,” state Superintendent Ryan Walters said on X.

According to the Deer Creek School District, the video was shot on Thursday during the Clash of Classes assembly, which was a component of the high school's week-long fundraising campaign for a nearby coffee shop that hires individuals with special needs.

Pupils in grades nine through twelve offered their time to take part in a variety of class competitions, such as the toe-sucking tournament, which their classmates paid to attend.

After praising students for their participation in the school's Wonderful Week of Fundraising, which raised $152,830.38, administrators then issued an apology to the parents and kids.

“There is a video circulating on social media of one of the activities that involves students only during this assembly that has, unfortunately, gained national attention,” the district Saturday said in a letter shared with The New York Post.

“We want to stress to our community that much of the information accompanying this video is inaccurate. However, through this specific game we failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community. We have a responsibility to protect our Antlers and showcase them in a positive light. In regards to this one particular activity, we fell short and for that we greatly apologize," the letter added.

“Thank you for standing with us and helping us to weather this storm and move forward together," it concluded.

While some children were having a great time playing the games, others were uncomfortable with the peanut butter toe-licking.

“It was surprising,” an anonymous student was quoted as telling Fox 25, which originally obtained the footage.

“I didn’t think they were going to do all that. I was just shocked. I didn’t really have like a feeling. I was kind of disgusted, and then kind of glad I wasn’t over there.”

A parent called the competition "excessive," while another charged the school with failing to consider all options.