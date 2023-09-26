Stabbing rampage: US teen's shocking attack on mother reveals dark secret

In a fit of rage, Sydney Powell initially attacked her mother with a pan, repeatedly striking her in the head. Subsequently, she proceeded to the kitchen to procure another weapon, intensifying her assault on Brenda Powell.

In a shocking case from Ohio, a US teenager has been convicted of the gruesome murder of her mother, Brenda Powell, in March 2020. The motive behind this horrific crime was the teenager's determination to keep a dark secret related to her college life hidden from her mother.

Sydney Powell, the accused, had been expelled from Mount Union University under mysterious circumstances. Desperate to protect her undisclosed college secret, Sydney resorted to an unimaginable act of violence when her mother discovered the truth. Brenda Powell, a healthcare worker, was speaking with Sydney's school officials over the phone when she inadvertently uncovered her daughter's hidden truth.

Brenda Powell was stabbed more than 30 times in the neck with a sharp knife by Sydney Powell. Police officials found Brenda Powell with severe injuries on March 3, 2020. Brenda Powell and Sydney Powell were taken to hospital where Brenda Powell was declared dead due to multiple stabbings around the neck region and deep injury on her head.

Defendants revealed in the courtroom that Sydney Powell was going through a psychotic break during the initial attack on her mom. James Reardon was one of the three defense experts who made the diagnosis of Sydney Powell. However, Sylvia O’Bradovich, a psychologist disagreed with the diagnosis.

The psychologist hired by the prosecutors made the point that Sydney Powell didn’t meet the legal definition of insanity at the time of the crime. The U.S. teen was recently found guilty after all the court proceedings were complete. Sydney Powell’s sentence scheduling will be taking place on September 28. She could face a life sentence with possible parole after 15 years.