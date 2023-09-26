Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stabbing rampage: US teen's shocking attack on mother reveals dark secret

    In a fit of rage, Sydney Powell initially attacked her mother with a pan, repeatedly striking her in the head. Subsequently, she proceeded to the kitchen to procure another weapon, intensifying her assault on Brenda Powell.

    Stabbing rampage: US teen's shocking attack on mother reveals dark secret AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    In a shocking case from Ohio, a US teenager has been convicted of the gruesome murder of her mother, Brenda Powell, in March 2020. The motive behind this horrific crime was the teenager's determination to keep a dark secret related to her college life hidden from her mother.

    Sydney Powell, the accused, had been expelled from Mount Union University under mysterious circumstances. Desperate to protect her undisclosed college secret, Sydney resorted to an unimaginable act of violence when her mother discovered the truth. Brenda Powell, a healthcare worker, was speaking with Sydney's school officials over the phone when she inadvertently uncovered her daughter's hidden truth.

    'What do you see?': NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations

    In a fit of rage, Sydney Powell initially attacked her mother with a pan, repeatedly striking her in the head. Subsequently, she proceeded to the kitchen to procure another weapon, intensifying her assault on Brenda Powell.

    Brenda Powell was stabbed more than 30 times in the neck with a sharp knife by Sydney Powell. Police officials found Brenda Powell with severe injuries on March 3, 2020. Brenda Powell and Sydney Powell were taken to hospital where Brenda Powell was declared dead due to multiple stabbings around the neck region and deep injury on her head.

    Defendants revealed in the courtroom that Sydney Powell was going through a psychotic break during the initial attack on her mom. James Reardon was one of the three defense experts who made the diagnosis of Sydney Powell. However, Sylvia O’Bradovich, a psychologist disagreed with the diagnosis. 

    Expert's alarming warning! Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people

    The psychologist hired by the prosecutors made the point that Sydney Powell didn’t meet the legal definition of insanity at the time of the crime. The U.S. teen was recently found guilty after all the court proceedings were complete. Sydney Powell’s sentence scheduling will be taking place on September 28. She could face a life sentence with possible parole after 15 years.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Expert warns 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 what you need to know AVV

    Expert warns 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 – what you need to know

    What do you see NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations snt

    'What do you see?': NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations

    Earth dire future: Scientists estimate mass extinction of mammals in 250 million years due to climate change snt

    Earth's dire future: Scientists estimate mass extinction of mammals in 250 million years due to climate change

    Explained How pro-Khalistan elements in Canada lure vulnerable Punjab youth to build separatist network snt

    Explained: How pro-Khalistan elements in Canada lure vulnerable Punjab youth to build separatist network

    Health expert's alarming warning: Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people snt

    Expert's alarming warning! Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh bedroom romance on Pala Satake goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance on ‘Pala Satake’ goes viral-WATCH

    Tennis Asian Games 2023: Tennis stars Ankita Raina & Yuki Bhambri crush Pakistan duo in mixed doubles opener osf

    Asian Games 2023: Tennis stars Ankita Raina & Yuki Bhambri crush Pakistan duo in mixed doubles opener

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED records arrest of CPM councillor P R Aravindakshan anr

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED records arrest of CPM councillor P R Aravindakshan

    Massive student protests erupt in Manipur following viral photos of 2 deceased students AJR

    Massive student protests erupt in Manipur following viral photos of 2 deceased students

    Lions to Crocodile: 7 animals that can kill an Elephant ATG EAI

    Lions to Crocodile: 7 animals that can kill an Elephant

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon