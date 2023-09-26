Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Expert's alarming warning! Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people

    In an alarming revelation, health expert Kate Bingham warns of Disease X, an unknown pathogen that could trigger a pandemic deadlier than COVID-19, highlighting the need for global preparedness and rapid vaccination efforts.

    Health expert's alarming warning: Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    UK health expert Kate Bingham has issued a warning about Disease X, a term coined by the World Health Organization (WHO), suggesting that it could potentially lead to a more deadly pandemic than COVID-19. Bingham, who chaired the UK's Vaccine Taskforce from May to December 2020, expressed her concerns in an interview with the Daily Mail. She likened the potential impact of Disease X to the devastating Spanish Flu of 1919-1920. According to WHO, Disease X represents the threat of a new, unknown pathogen, be it a virus, bacterium, or fungus, for which there are no known treatments.

    Bingham emphasized the severity of the threat posed by Disease X, stating, "The 1918-19 flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, twice as many as were killed in World War I. Today, we could expect a similar death toll from one of the many viruses that already exist."

    To combat the potential threat of Disease X, Bingham stressed the need for global preparedness, including mass vaccination campaigns delivered at an unprecedented pace.

    The expert also pointed out that scientists have identified 25 virus families, but there could be over one million undiscovered variants capable of crossing species boundaries.

    Bingham highlighted the relative fortune of dealing with COVID-19, despite its significant global impact. She underscored the importance of preparing for a highly infectious pathogen with the lethality of diseases like Ebola. She stated, "Imagine Disease X is as infectious as measles with the fatality rate of Ebola. Somewhere in the world, it's replicating, and sooner or later, somebody will start feeling sick."

    Ebola, with its high fatality rate of approximately 67 percent, along with other deadly diseases like bird flu and MERS, serve as reminders that the next pandemic may not be easily contained.

    Bingham attributed the rising number of pandemics to various factors. She explained that globalization has connected the world more closely, and urbanization has led to higher population densities, increasing the likelihood of disease transmission.

    Moreover, the encroachment on natural habitats through deforestation, modern agricultural practices, and wetland destruction has facilitated the transmission of viruses from one species to another.

    The WHO introduced the concept of Disease X on its website in May, describing it as the potential for a severe international epidemic caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease. This term was introduced in 2018, and just a year later, COVID-19 began its global spread.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate snt

    WATCH: Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate

    India Canada row Lankan Minister Ali Sabry backs New Delhi says Terrorists found safe haven in Canada gcw

    India-Canada row: Lankan Minister backs New Delhi, says 'Terrorists found safe haven in Canada'

    deeply embarrassing Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament gcw

    ‘Deeply embarrassing’: Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament

    Canada updates travel advisory urges citizens in India to stay vigilant and exercise caution gcw

    Canada updates travel advisory, urges citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution'

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months AVV

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months

    Recent Stories

    How to use coffee powder effectively for pollution and tanning rkn

    How to use coffee powder effectively for pollution and tanning

    Vidhu Vinod Chopras 12th Fail trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War ADC

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ trailer to be attached with ‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘The Vaccine War’

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence takes Rajinikanth's blessings by touching his feet for his NEXT film RBA

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence takes Rajinikanth's blessings by touching his feet for his NEXT film

    Yellowstone to Mesa Verde: 7 UNESCO World heritage sites of USA World Tourism day ATG

    Yellowstone to Mesa Verde: 7 UNESCO World heritage sites of USA

    Google Pixel Watch 2 promo video LEAKED Smartwatch to focus on health features more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 promo video LEAKED! Smartwatch to focus on health features & more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon