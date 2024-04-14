Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! Outrage after video of Sikh man stripped naked, brutally attacked in Pakistan goes viral (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread condemnation, a video circulating on social media depicts the brutal assault of a minority Sikh man in Pakistan.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread condemnation, a video circulating on social media depicts the brutal assault of a minority Sikh man in Pakistan. The victim was stripped naked, tied up, and mercilessly beaten with sticks by alleged members of the Radical Majority group. The appalling attack occurred during the Vaisakhi week, a significant festival celebrated by both Hindus and Sikhs.

    The disturbing footage has ignited outrage among netizens, who have expressed disbelief and horror at the inhumane treatment of the Sikh individual. Many have condemned the perpetrators for their barbaric actions, calling for swift justice and accountability.

    The assault, which allegedly took place in Pakistan, underscores the vulnerability of minority communities in the country and highlights the urgent need for greater protection of their rights. Despite being a religious and cultural celebration, the Vaisakhi week was marred by this heinous act of violence, leaving members of the Sikh community feeling traumatized and unsafe.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video.

    The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many launching a scathing attack on Pakistan and the manner in which the country treats minorities.

    "In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a Sikh man was stripped and beaten on the Hindu and Sikh solar new year of Baisakhi. The atrocities on the religious minorities in Pakistan continues unabated," wrote one outraged user on X.

    Another added, "Shame on those politicians in India who are opposing CAA for their vote bank politics."

    "It's really sad to hear about what happened in Pakistan. A Sikh man was hurt badly during a festival time. He was stripped, tied up, and beaten by some people. This kind of violence is not okay. We should all say it's wrong and support those who were hurt. We need to make sure everyone can be safe and respected, no matter what they believe or who they are," said a third netizen.

    A fourth user stated, "And then Congress and it’s INDI Allies doesn’t want CAA law to discriminate between this Sikh guy and the guy beating him. CAA should go ahead. We should welcome all the non Muslim minorities who want Indian citizenship. This video reminds us that if INDI comes to power, what can happen to our future generations."

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
