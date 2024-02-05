Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Security surge in Michigan City amid controversial 'America's Jihad Capital' Op-Ed, Muslims worry for safety

    As security intensifies in Michigan City following a contentious 'America's Jihad Capital' Op-Ed, concerns for the safety of Muslims rise, prompting a closer look at the impact of the eye-opening Wall Street Journal on the overall American population.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    Michigan’s Dearborn city is witnessing changes in the overall security apparatus after an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal has inflicted safety issues for the Muslim population. Dearborn has a massive Muslim population, the most in a single district in North America. Moreover, it also houses North America’s biggest mosque.

    The Dearborn city has a total of 54 percent Arab American population which is the biggest ethnicity. South Asian Muslim ethnicity is in second place in terms of numbers. The city has been under the lens of American security officials due to alleged terror plots being organized. A Michigan State Police report to the Federal Justice Department in 2001 highlighted Dearborn as a major financial support center and mobilization center for International terror groups.

    Several terror sleeper cells have been uncovered in Michigan’s Dearborn. All this led to an image creation of Dearborn among Americans especially those in the security apparatus as a Jihadi hub of North America. A Wall Street Journal opinion piece titled ‘America's Jihad capital’ has created a storm in the domestic political arena.

    The Op-Ed was written by Steven Stalinsky of the Middle East Media Research Institute. Steven Stalinsky in his piece swiped at the Imams and the Muslim population of Dearborn for their overt support of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran going against the interests of the US. He claimed that many in the Detroit suburb came out celebrating after the October 7 Hamas antics with anti-semitic slogans.

    Many also raised slogans such as ‘America is a terror state'. The Wall Street Journal article went viral in the American social media forums also causing a storm in the domestic politics of the US. Resistance against the Dearborn City Muslims increased among internet users as many called for action on the anti-American forces residing in Dearborn. This has led the Lebanese American mayor of the controversial city to extend the security apparatus for the safety of the local population. Increased security personnel have been deployed at religious sites and community centers in Dearborn.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
