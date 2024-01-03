Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Scotland's rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky (WATCH)

    Joshua Earle, a 29-year-old photographer, captured the breathtaking phenomenon near Nairn Beach, sharing the stunning footage on his Instagram account.

    Scotland rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    Residents across Scotland were treated to a mesmerizing natural light show on Christmas Eve as rare and colorful nacreous clouds adorned the sky. Joshua Earle, a 29-year-old photographer, captured the breathtaking phenomenon near Nairn Beach, sharing the stunning footage on his Instagram account. The video has since garnered widespread attention, amassing millions of views and likes.

    The captivating display featured shimmering rainbows within the clouds, creating a surreal and vibrant spectacle. These unique clouds, known as Nacreous, Mother of Pearl, or Polar Stratospheric Clouds, are a rare occurrence caused by high arctic clouds containing tiny ice crystals that refract sunlight. According to Earle, the phenomenon was particularly vivid on that Christmas Eve morning, with the horizon filled with these ethereal clouds.

    Also read: Japan Airlines collision: How 'written in blood' evacuation rules saved passengers; safety video goes viral

    In awe of the spectacle, Joshua Earle expressed his amazement, stating, "I still can't wrap my head around what I'm seeing! Nature is simply amazing." He encouraged others in the UK to keep an eye out during sunrise and sunset, as similar rainbow clouds might grace the skies.

    The photographer's video quickly went viral on social media platforms, amassing over 3.8 million views and 272,000 likes on Instagram. The comments section became a platform for discussion, with users expressing fascination, sharing information about the phenomenon, and even recounting personal stories related to the sky.

    One Instagram user took the opportunity to enlighten others about the nature of the clouds, explaining that they are called Polar Stratospheric Clouds. The comment emphasized the importance of continuous learning and dispelling misconceptions surrounding natural phenomena.

    Notably, amidst the appreciation and admiration, a user brought up the conspiracy theory of chemtrails, suggesting that the clouds were a result of chemicals sprayed in the air. Such theories often emerge during extraordinary natural events, emphasizing the need for scientific literacy and critical thinking.

    In a poignant comment, another user shared a personal connection to the sky, mentioning the passing of their son a few months ago. The user expressed the belief that their son was now painting the sky for the enjoyment of others, adding a heartfelt and emotional dimension to the conversation.

    Also read: Australian woman wins right to extract late husband's sperm and have baby at 62

    The appearance of the rare Nacreous clouds over Scotland on Christmas Eve not only provided a visual feast for residents but also sparked discussions on social media about the wonders of nature, the importance of scientific understanding, and the diverse ways in which individuals perceive and connect with the sky. As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder of the beauty that can be found in the natural world, captivating and uniting people across various backgrounds and perspectives.

     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New revelation sparks human error behind collision as Japan Airlines Flight was given nod to land on runway avv

    New revelation sparks human error behind collision as Japan Airlines Flight was given nod to land on runway

    Israeli strike that killed Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut caught on camera; watch CCTV footage avv

    Israeli strike that killed Hamas’ Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut caught on camera; watch CCTV footage

    Nepal to destroy 4 million doses of China's Sinovac shots as China refuses to take back vaccines avv

    Nepal to destroy 4 million doses of China’s Sinovac shots as China refuses to take back vaccines

    Japan Airlines collision: How 'written in blood' evacuation rules saved passengers; safety video goes viral snt

    Japan Airlines collision: How 'written in blood' evacuation rules saved passengers; safety video goes viral

    Australian woman wins right to extract late husband sperm and have baby at 62 gcw

    Australian woman wins right to extract late husband's sperm and have baby at 62

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours price specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

    7 ways to fix dry scalp in Winter RBA

    7 ways to fix dry scalp in Winter

    7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year ATG

    7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH)

    'India risks bankruptcy like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation': Ex K'taka Congress MLA warns vkp

    India will go bankrupt like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation: K’taka CM's son

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon