    Scary! 36-storey residential tower in UAE catches fire (WATCH)

    The valiant efforts of the firefighters can be witnessed in videos circulating on social media, showcasing the arduous battle they waged to gain control over the spreading fire that had engulfed several floors of the high-rise complex.

    Scary 36-storey residential tower in Ajman UAE catches fire (WATCH)
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    A massive fire erupted on Monday night in tower two of the Ajman One complex, a residential high-rise located in the city of Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Swift action was taken as multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene to combat the inferno, according to reports from Khaleej Times. 

    Video footage captured the alarming sight of flames rapidly spreading throughout a towering 36-storey building within the Ajman One complex.

    The civil defence and police teams eventually managed to gain control over the blaze and successfully extinguish it. Ajman Police confirmed that no injuries were incurred during the fire incident. 

    To ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents, they were promptly evacuated from the building. Buses provided by the Emirate's Transport Authority were utilized to evacuate them to hotels located in Ajman and Sharjah. As a precautionary measure, the affected residents were relocated to hotels situated in Ajman and Sharjah, ensuring their safety and well-being.

    Videos circulating on social media depict the challenging battle faced by the firefighters as they worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control, which had spread across multiple floors of the high-rise complex.

    Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, the Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, mentioned the deployment of a mobile police station at the site. This mobile unit not only helped in securing the area but also facilitated measures for residents to report any lost items resulting from the blaze.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
