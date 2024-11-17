Pushpa 2 star cast fees: Allu Arjun, Rashmika and others' earnings

Entertainment
Everyone eagerly awaits the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The Sukumar-directed film releases on December 5th
Details of the star cast's fees have been revealed before the film's release. Let's find out how much the lead cast earned
Allu Arjun received the highest fee for Pushpa 2. Reports suggest he earned ₹300 crore
Rashmika Mandanna received a significantly lesser fee compared to Allu Arjun. She earned ₹10 crore for her role as Srivalli, Pushpa's wife
Fahadh Faasil plays the menacing villain in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, earning ₹8 crore for his role
Srileela received ₹2 crore for her dance number in Pushpa 2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu earned ₹5 crore for her item song in the first part
The Pushpa 2 trailer will be released on Sunday, November 17th, at a grand event in Patna's Gandhi Maidan at 6:03 PM
Director Sukumar made Pushpa 2 on a budget of ₹500 crore. The film also stars Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjay, Jagadeesh Prathap, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh