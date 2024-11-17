India successfully conducts historic flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile (WATCH)

This advanced missile, designed to carry multiple payloads, boasts a range exceeding 1,500 kilometers and is intended for use by all branches of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight trial of its long-range hypersonic missile on Saturday from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, located off the coast of Odisha.

This advanced missile, designed to carry multiple payloads, boasts a range exceeding 1,500 kilometers and is intended for use by all branches of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

During the trial, the missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains and the flight data obtained from down range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal maneuvers and impact with high degree of accuracy, a DRDO official said.

The missile has been indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, in collaboration with various other DRDO facilities and industry partners.

The flight trial was conducted in the presence of senior DRDO scientists and representatives from the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners on the successful flight trial of the country’s first long-range hypersonic missile, calling it a historic milestone.

The Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO congratulated the DRDO team for their significant contributions to the success of this mission.

Earlier, on November 14, the DRDO successfully conducted flight tests of the guided Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system, which has a range of 75 kilometers.

On November 11, the DRDO achieved another milestone by successfully flight-testing the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, using a mobile articulated launcher.

These advancements will significantly enhance the country’s firepower and act as a formidable deterrent.

