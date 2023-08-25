Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend G20 Summit in person, says Kremlin

    Recently, the Russian President chose to engage in the proceedings of a gathering of leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies in South Africa via a virtual link, after he opposed to physically attend the event.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Amid ongoing discussions about global diplomatic events, it has been confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 summit scheduled to take place in India this coming September. The Kremlin made this announcement, indicating that Putin's participation will not be in person.

    In a separate development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken a significant step by issuing an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging his involvement in war crimes concerning Ukraine. However, it's important to note that the Kremlin vehemently refutes these allegations. Consequently, due to the arrest warrant, there is a potential risk of detention for Putin should he travel internationally.

    At the onset of an economic summit in South Africa, the Russian President used a prerecorded speech displayed on expansive screens to deliver a series of criticisms directed at the Western world. In his speech aired on Tuesday, he expressed strong disapproval of what he termed "illegitimate sanctions" imposed on his nation and issued a warning about the potential of permanently halting Ukraine's grain exports.

    Positioned at a desk adorned with a white notebook and a backdrop of the Russian flag, President Putin conveyed that the crucial wartime agreement enabling the transportation of Ukrainian grain, a linchpin of the global food chain, will remain suspended until his terms are fulfilled. Specifically, he emphasized the need for a relaxation of limitations on Russian food and agricultural goods.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
