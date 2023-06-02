Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia Ukraine war: Ukrainian soldiers performing on 'Naatu Naatu' is going viral (WATCH)

    To recall, 'Naatu-Naatu', which won the Oscars this year, was shot in Ukraine. The song sequence was shot at Mariinskyi Palace, the official residence of Ukraine's President. The song was filmed in August 2021, a few months before Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    The 'Naatu Naatu' fever is far from over, and has now made it to war-ridden Ukraine. A video doing the rounds on social media shows Ukrainian military personnel doing the popular hit song from the film 'RRR'. 

    When the film was being promoted in March 2022, the film's director SS Rajamouli recalled shooting for the song in Ukraine and expressed his views on the Russian-Ukraine war.

    He had said, "We had gone there to shoot some crucial scenes. When we were shooting, I had no idea about the issues that have now escalated into a war. It was only after I returned and looking at things now, did I understand the seriousness of the issue."

    Even Ram Charan, one of the lead protagonists in the film, had thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his support to shooting the song sequence. 

    'We shot Naatu Naatu at Ukraine's presidential palace. Being an artist himself, he was so gracious and let us shoot there. We were shooting for 17 odd days,' he had said.

    'Conspirator' Tahawwur Rana again tries to block extradition to India for 26/11 trial

    Mysterious underground sounds recurring in Kerala hamlet; experts called in to inspect site

