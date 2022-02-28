Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine govt using civilians as ‘human shields’, claims Russia

“Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said, accusing Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.

“All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

Meanwhile, Igor Konashenkov on Friday had said “Your nationalist government employs the same tactics as terrorists. They want to use you as a human shield.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine agreed on Sunday to have Ukrainian officials take part in talks with Russia “without preconditions,” even as President Vladimir Putin further escalated tensions by placing his nuclear forces on alert.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” Zelensky announced on his official Telegram channel, describing a phone call Sunday with President Aleksandr G Lukashenko of Belarus.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council Monday is set to hold a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the ongoing crisis and then vote on a resolution later this week to “hold Russia accountable” for the violation of the UN charter.

During a procedural vote to hold the meeting, 11 countries voted in favour; India, China and the UAE abstained from voting and Russia voted against the resolution. Additionally, the UNSC will also be meeting on Monday to discuss the humanitarian impact of the invasion.

According to the latest inputs by the UK's Defence Ministry, the Russian forces are 30 km North of Kyiv, as Ukrainian troops have managed to slow down their advance. While heavy fighting continues in Kharkiv and Chernihiv, the cities remain under Ukraine’s control, it said.