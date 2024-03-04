Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine

    On Friday, Russian media released a 38-minute recording capturing a conversation among German officers discussing weapons for Ukraine and the possibility of a strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea. This prompted officials in Moscow to demand an explanation.

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Russia's foreign ministry on Monday summoned the German ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, in response to the publication of a leaked wiretap from a confidential discussion within the German army regarding Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies. 

    On Friday, Russian media released a 38-minute recording capturing a conversation among German officers discussing weapons for Ukraine and the possibility of a strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea. This prompted officials in Moscow to demand an explanation.

    On Sunday, Germany’s defense minister alleged that Russia is waging an "information war" designed to sow discord within the nation. 

    “The incident is much more than just the interception and publication of a conversation … It is part of an information war that Putin is waging,” defence minister Boris Pistorius had said. 

    “It is a hybrid disinformation attack. It is about division. It is about undermining our unity.”

    The Kremlin has consistently refuted accusations of disseminating false or misleading information in response to claims from other nations. On Friday, a spokesperson from the Russian foreign ministry stated that the country was seeking an "explanation from Germany," although specific concerns were not outlined.

    In the leaked conversation, participants deliberated over the potential delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, a proposition that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly rejected thus far.

    Kyiv has persistently requested Germany to supply Taurus missiles, which boast a range of up to 500km.

    Moreover, the discussions encompassed the utilization of long-range missiles supplied to Kyiv by France and Britain, along with the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

    As the conflict in Ukraine enters its third year, Kyiv has intensified its appeals for increased military support from its allies. On the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers face being outgunned and outnumbered, with shortages of ammunition becoming increasingly evident.

    Scholz, speaking on Saturday, deemed the potential leak as "very serious" and emphasized ongoing efforts to thoroughly investigate the matter with urgency.

    Germany's ARD broadcaster characterized the leak as a "catastrophe" for the German secret services. Der Spiegel magazine reported that the video conference took place on the WebEx platform, rather than on a secure internal army network.

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, remarked on Sunday that the recording suggested Berlin's readiness to engage in conflict with Moscow.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangkok Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video snt

    Bangkok: Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video

    After Pakistan, now China denies proliferation concerns after India seizes 'dual-use' consignment snt

    After Pakistan, now China denies proliferation concerns following India's seizure of 'dual-use' consignment

    BREAKING Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time snt

    Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for a second time; PTI members chant 'chor aaya, chor aaya' (WATCH)

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    BREAKING Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts demands snt

    Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts demands

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ICC announces nominees for February's player of the month award osf

    Yashasvi Jaiswal stellar performances earn him nomination for ICC player of the month award

    Malayalam TV actor Karthik Prasad met with an accident; co-star Beena Antony shares updates rkn

    Malayalam TV actor Karthik Prasad met with an accident; co-star Beena Antony shares updates

    5 alternative smartphones you can prefer instead of Oppo F25 Pro gcw

    5 alternative smartphones you can prefer instead of Oppo F25 Pro

    Football Casemiro urges Manchester United to emulate Manchester City's blueprint for success osf

    Casemiro urges Manchester United to emulate Manchester City's blueprint for success

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Main Yahan Hoon' with wife Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding RKK

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Main Yahan Hoon' with wife Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon