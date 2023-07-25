Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia raises maximum military service age to 30 amid Ukraine war

    Russian lawmakers approve legislation to increase the maximum military service age to 30, aiming to bolster forces in Ukraine without resorting to mobilization.

    Russia raises maximum military service age to 30 amid Ukraine war snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:13 PM IST

    Russian lawmakers have approved legislation that raises the maximum age limit for compulsory military service to 30. The decision comes amid the ongoing Ukraine offensive by the Kremlin, as Moscow seeks to bolster its forces on the front line without resorting to another unpopular mobilisation, which was implemented last September.

    Also read: Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

    Starting January 1, 2024, the new law will call up citizens aged 18 to 30 for military service, replacing the previous age limit of 18 to 27. The bill has passed its second and third readings in the lower house of parliament and will now proceed to the upper chamber for approval. It is then expected to be signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, a step seen as a formality.

    "From January 1, 2024, citizens aged 18 to 30 will be called up for military service," the lower house of parliament said after the bill was passed in a second and third reading.

    The legislation also includes a provision that prohibits conscripts from leaving the country once they receive their draft notice from the enlistment office. This measure is aimed at ensuring the availability of manpower for military service.

    Initially, the lawmakers considered gradually shifting the conscription age to between 21 and 30. However, they dropped this proposal due to concerns about the country's serious demographic situation and its impact on the mobilisation resource, according to Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Duma's defence affairs committee.

    In addition to the changes in the conscription age, the Duma has also passed a bill that significantly increases fines for those who fail to report to the enlistment office after receiving a draft notice. The fines will be raised to up to 30,000 rubles (around $330) when the law takes effect on October 1, a considerable increase from the current maximum fine of 3,000 rubles.

    Also read: Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Last autumn, tens of thousands of men fled Russia following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to support Moscow's forces in Ukraine. To further facilitate the mobilisation of Russians into the army, in April, Russian lawmakers adopted a law that introduced a digital conscription notice system. The system allows call-up papers to be served online, eliminating the need for in-person notifications.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 9:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

    Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters AJR

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship snt

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko snt

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Recent Stories

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India vma eai

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India

    Basketball LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU osf

    LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU

    Centre clears Bill to replace Delhi ordinance on control of officers snt

    BREAKING: Centre clears Bill to replace Delhi ordinance on control of officers

    India 2023-24 home season Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England snt

    India's 2023-24 home season: Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England

    Narayan Murthy acknowledges Kareena Kapoor's ignorance towards her fans, old video surfaces ADC

    Narayan Murthy acknowledges Kareena Kapoor's ignorance towards her fans, old video surfaces

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon