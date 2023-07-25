Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's short trousers during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has sparked online discussions and humourous comments, adding to previous sartorial scrutiny.

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    During a meeting with his closest ally, Alexander Lukashenko, social media users noticed an unusual clothing choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian president's trousers appeared to be too short for his legs, attracting attention online. Putin and Lukashenko were hosting a two-day visit at the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace in Strelna, near Saint Petersburg. As Lukashenko spoke, Putin, without a tie, seemed relaxed, sitting with his legs widely apart, leading some to accuse him of "man-spreading" had he been in a more confined space.

    Critics pointed out that the hems of Putin's pants barely reached his shins, suggesting a possible wardrobe malfunction or an intentional sartorial choice. Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, tweeted a composite image highlighting the shortened pants as seen on state television.

    "They decided to cut the rather stupid shot of Putin in short pants on federal channels and show it only from the waist," he wrote in Russian.

    Online discussions speculated about the reasons behind Putin's trouser mishap. Some users made sarcastic comments about his tailor, while others humorously linked it to various Russian entities, including Russia's foreign military intelligence agency, GUR, and an arrested military blogger who criticized Putin.

    "Damn, who's his tailor?" wrote one user. "They sewed it under a fake state contract, everything is as usual," added another.

    "To sew properly, you must not lie about the size, and he doesn't know how to lie," a third user commented, while a fourth noted the five-foot seven Russian president was that "the boy just suddenly grew."

    "The tailor was a GUR agent," wrote another user, referring to Russia's foreign military intelligence agency. Meanwhile, a netizen joked about the military blogger and Putin critic who has just been arrested. "It seems the tailor was (Igor) Girkin."

    Another user shared an image of Adolf Hitler in shorts.

    This is not the first time Putin's choice of pants has come under scrutiny. In a previous incident, images of him wearing overly long trousers were also widely shared on social media. 

    The meeting between Lukashenko and Putin took place after a recent rebellion by the Wagner Group of mercenaries. They visited a monastery together and participated in a prayer. During the visit, Putin asserted that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia's occupation had failed.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH) snt

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH)

    Kremlin anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures AJR

    Kremlin's anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures

    Israeli parliament passes divisive law weakening Supreme Court gcw

    Israeli parliament passes divisive law weakening Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Juniper to Pine: 7 plants best for Bonsai MSW

    Juniper to Pine: 7 plants best for Bonsai

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes MSW EAI

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses ATG EAI

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces ATG

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon