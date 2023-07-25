Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

    Russia's military engaged in dangerous behaviour by firing flares at a US drone, causing significant damage to its propeller. The incident occurred during a mission targeting ISIS forces. US authorities have called for an immediate end to such reckless actions

    Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 7:53 PM IST

    A Russian fighter aircraft damaged an American drone flying over Syria by deploying flares at the US. The incident occurred when a Russian fighter jet dangerously approached the US MQ-9 Reaper, an unmanned aerial vehicle, during a mission targeting ISIS forces. The incident happened on July 23. Lt Gen Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of the 9th AF and Combined Forces Air Component reported that the Russian fighter flew perilously close to the MQ-9 drone, deploying flares directly overhead, which struck the US aircraft's propeller, causing severe damage. Despite the incident, the MQ-9 crew managed to maintain flight and safely return the drone to its base.

    Giving details, Lt Gen Grynkewich said in a statement: "On 23 July 2023 at 12:23 am (EST) or 9:53 am IST, Russian fighter aircraft flew dangerously close to a US MQ-9 drone on a defeat-ISIS mission, harassing the MQ-9 and deploying flares from a position directly overhead, with only a few meters of separation between aircraft. One of the Russian flares struck the US MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller. Fortunately, the MQ-9 crew was able to maintain flight and safely recover the aircraft to its home base."

    The behaviour of the Russian military aircraft has raised serious concerns about flight safety and interferes with the mission to defeat ISIS. "The Russian fighter’s blatant disregard for flight safety detracts from our mission to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS. We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behaviour,” Lt Gen Grynkewich added.

    US authorities have called upon Russian forces in Syria to immediately cease such reckless and unprofessional actions. These recent incidents mark the second instance of dangerous behaviour by Russian pilots toward US drones within a short period, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 7:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters AJR

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship snt

    Chinese woman steals over Rs 5 crore from office for 'black magic' to salvage troubled relationship

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko snt

    Hitler in shorts! Vladimir Putin trolled over length of his pants during meeting with ally Lukashenko

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Recent Stories

    Cricket India captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives two-match suspension for aggressive behaviour osf

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives two-match suspension for aggressive behaviour

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi

    WATCH Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen MSW EAI

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights LMA

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon