    Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race, says 'Want to fix our economy, deliver for country'

    Rishi Sunak, one of the favourites to be the next Prime Minister,  formally announced that he is running to be the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister. He already has the support of well over 100 MPs -- a minimum requirement to bag the top job. Take a look at his post.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    After days of rumours, British Indian Rishi Sunak has formally declared his candidacy for the position of UK Prime Minister. Sunak tweeted to confirm that he is running to be the next prime minister.

    Taking to Twitter, Sunak said, “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country."

    This would be Sunak’s second attempt to try and become the Prime Minister of UK. Rishi Sunak became the first contender for the Tory leadership to get the backing of 100 MPs on Friday night, according to the Telegraph. 

    After losing a nationwide election organised by Conservative party members, Sunak was beaten by Truss in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson in September. The only other Conservative party leader besides Sunak who has formally begun her candidacy is Penny Mordaunt.

    Despite the fact that the former Tory leader and prime minister is yet to formally register his candidacy, a three-way race involving Sunak, Johnson, and third-placed Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt is taking shape.

    By October 28, the UK will hopefully have a new prime minister, who will also have the difficult burden of reviving the nation's economy, which is on the verge of a recession.

