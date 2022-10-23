Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak's net worth: Front runner in PM race among UK's wealthiest; Know details

    British Indian Rishi Sunak is now a household name and a hot favourite to replace Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister of UK. Know all about his net worth and other details.

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    Rishi Sunak, a British Indian, is now well-known and the overwhelming favourite to succeed Liz Truss as the next prime minister of the UK in the PM contest for the second time in recent months. Sunak and his family have mostly not been deterred despite the UK's rising prices and escalating inflation. According to The Sunday Times Wealthy List, he and his wife Akshata Murthy just entered the UK rich list.

    Sunak became the first prominent politician in the UK to appear on the list of the richest individuals at a time when the country is experiencing significant economic crisis.  The Sunday Times Rich List listed the former hedge fund manager and his Indian wife Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, as the 22nd wealthiest individuals in the UK with a combined net worth of £ 730 million ($911 million, 861 million euros).

    Although Akshata Murthy's £690 million share in Infosys is said to have contributed to the most of their riches, Sunak also had an extremely prosperous career in finance before entering politics in 2015.

    Prior to this year, it was estimated that Rishi Sunak's wife was wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II, who, according to the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List, had a personal worth of roughly 350 million pounds ($460 million).

    After it was discovered earlier this year that his wife was excluded from paying tax on foreign revenues to his Treasury department after claiming so-called non-domiciled status, controversy arose over the Sunak couple's position in the wealthy list. Murty's non-dom status is thought to have prevented her from paying £20 million in taxes on profits from her shares in Infosys.

    Sunak has also been consistent criticism for not doing more to assist struggling Britons during an imminent economic catastrophe in the nation.

