Boris Johnson vs Rishi Sunak vs Penny Mordaunt: Here's how the next UK PM will be chosen

    As there are currently 357 Tory MPs, a maximum of three candidates from the Conservative party can contest in the race, with the backing of 100 MPs, for the PM post. Here's how the next UK prime minister will be chosen.
     

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Rishi Sunak, an MP of Indian descent, is in the lead for the position of the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, even as Boris Johnson plots a spectacular comeback to power after resigning amid scandals and claims of misconduct. The only other leader of the Conservative Party who has formally begun her campaign is Penny Mordaunt, who is also running.

    The new party leader will become Britain's sixth prime minister in six years since the Conservatives have a sizable majority in the British Parliament and can reject calls for a general election for another two years.

    By Monday, if there is just one contender with more than 100 legislative nominations, that person will be declared the winner. But the most recent sources indicate that 100 MPs have backed both Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. A vote by Conservative party MPs will eliminate one candidate (with the fewest votes) if Penny Mordaunt also receives support from 100 MPs. Party MPs will vote to show their choice.

    Delegates of the Conservative Party will then cast online ballots to choose new leaders. However, the requirement for a member vote only applies while there are still two candidates. Even if there are two candidates for prime minister, it's possible that if one of them withdraws, the members won't have the ultimate say.

    Before the vote among party members closes, it is hoped the two candidates would take part in a television debate, the BBC reported.

    By October 28, the UK will hopefully have a new prime minister, who will also have the difficult job of turning around the economy of a nation that is about to enter a recession.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
